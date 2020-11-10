Enjoy thousands of deals on top brands…

Are the purse-strings pulling a bit tight this year or are you just an avid bargain hunter? A huge flash sale is happening right now at retail giant Amazon.ae. Whether you’re treating yourself or stocking up on Christmas gifts, there are plenty of discounts to avail.

The 11.11 sale kicked off at midnight on Tuesday, November 10, but don’t worry if you didn’t get a head start – it runs until November 12. Enjoy savings on 30 product categories, from electronics to home and kitchen goods, groceries and fashion items.

Top brands with some great savings include Philips, Lenovo, Nutribullet, Samsung, Michael Kors, PowerMax Fitness and many more. Both Amazon Prime and non-Amazon Prime customers can enjoy the savings, however if you’re an Amazon Prime customer you can enjoy benefits such as free next-day delivery.

Just some of the great deals and savings on amazon.ae include:

Save up to 18 per cent off Samsung Galaxy watches

Save up to 20 per cent off the CHiQ LED Smart TV

Save 20 per cent on the Michael Kors Women’s Voyager Small Tote Bag

Save up to 20 per cent on Sparnod Fitness treadmills

Save 33 per cent off the NutriBullet 9-piece set complete with a high-speed blender, mixer system and smoothie maker

You can even get free international shipping on Amazon US orders.

Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East and North Africa (MENA), said: “Customers have told us that they loved shopping deals during the 11.11 sale and we are excited to be bringing this event back for the fourth year in a row.”

Mouchawar continued: “We are proud to be delivering a wide range of deals across local and international items from over 30 categories, as well as offering exclusive free delivery on Amazon US orders for Prime members during the sale for even bigger savings.”

What are you waiting for?

amazon.ae

Images: Social