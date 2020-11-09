The incredible attraction broke a Guinness World Record when it launched…

The Palm Fountain launched just late last month in October and is Dubai’s latest attraction at The Pointe on the Palm Jumeirah. With Diwali coming up this week, the record-breaking fountain is putting on a one-off fountain performance to celebrate the festival.

In addition to the marvelous dancing fountain, an amazing firework show is set to light up the skies of Dubai on November 13 truly marking the occasion as a ‘Festival of Lights.’

ALSO READ: Great places to celebrate Diwali in Dubai

What to expect?

The impressive fountains shoot up to 105 metres high and are choreographed along with over 3,000 LED lights. There are two giant floating platforms that cover almost 14,000 square feet.

For the occasion of Diwali, the performance has been choreographed to dance to classic and contemporary Bollywood tunes and Hindi pop songs.

The fountain show will take place at 9pm on November 13.

Following the show, a firework display will take place which will illuminate the night sky.

The great news? The show is free but social distancing measures have been put in place.

Feeling peckish? A selection of restaurants at The Pointe will also offer 25 per cent off special Diwali menus on the night.

ALSO READ: Swinging in the rain: The Pointe has a new family-friendly attraction

What is Diwali?

Diwali, Divali, Deepavali or Dipavali is a four to five-day-long festival which is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists every autumn.

Diwali is also known as the festival of lights and it coincides with the Hindu New Year. It celebrates new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.

The Palm Fountains, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Palm Fountain Diwali special on Nov 13 at 9pm followed by fireworks. Tel:(0)4 390 9999. thepointe.ae

Image: tgfromdubai Instagram