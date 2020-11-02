Up there with the best soiree spots in the capital…

Sophisticated tribe hive, Annex is back at The Abu Dhabi Edition and dedicated to making our weekends great again.

Split into Annex Rooftop and the Annex Club, the ‘multi-level entertainment space’ returns with a new laidback Saturday raving session, with marina views, free-flowing drinks, nibbles and bohemian beats.

Hosted between 5pm and 11.30pm, it’s your invitation to see off the weekend in style — the drinks list includes bubbles and mixology, the setlist is straight Balearic chill, and at Dhs248 for the house package (5pm to 8pm) and Dhs199 for soft, we’re calling it… issa whole vibe.

Annex will also open on Thursdays and Fridays.

Thursday nights, exemplary decksmith EYJEY will be and juicing up the bass cones with an Afrobeat, and Brazilian Funk flavour. And on Friday, it’s that old school RnB and hip hop thing. That east coast/west coast, ain’t nothin’ but a G thing. That late nineties, early noughties, if you don’t know, now you know – thing.

Annex menu highlights include charcuterie, cheese boards, bao, shrimp tacos and Peruvian fries.

And in terms of keeping the space safe Stefan Soennichsen, Multi-Property General Manager had this to say: “Reopening ANNEX marks a further positive step into the new normal, offering even more entertainment experiences for our guests and visitors,”

“As we progress, the wellbeing of our guests and employees at The Abu Dhabi Edition remains of paramount importance. We are committed to ensuring precautionary measures, including social distancing, reduced seating and personal protective equipment as appropriate aligned with local authority guidelines are in place.”

Annex, The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, Thu and Fri rooftop 7pm to 11.30pm, club 11.30pm to 4am, Sat rooftop 5pm to 11.30pm, Tel: (02) 208 0000, @annexabudhabi

