6 awesome things to do in Abu Dhabi this week

Sunday, November 1

Catch some air at this awesome new fun park

A new indoor inflatable adventure park has just recently opened in Abu Dhabi, and it’s already ‘blowing up.’ Based in Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi, the 30,000 sq ft soft-play-tropolis is the second Air Maniax location in the UAE, following Dubai’s successful set-up in Al Quoz. The capital’s Air Maniax has an Inflatable Area featuring a collection of air-pumped, adrenalin-fuelling obstacles that are perfect for a bit of pint-sized parkour; Donut Rides; A Ninja Warrior assault course; the whirling wipeout arms of the Meltdown machine; suspended zipline thrills courtesy of Zipzag; and a whole multi-sports arena.

Air Maniax Abu Dhabi is open now at Marina Mall, Sat to Wed 10am to 10pm, Thu to Fri 10 am to midnight, prices from Dhs80 for 60 minutes. Tel: (02) 444 2938, airmaniax.booknow

Monday, November 2

Twice the slice for no extra price

True pizza connoisseurs know that Sacci’s pizza has something special. It’s authentic Napoletana pizza, made with dough prepared 48 hours in advance, scattered with the finest, most aromatic ingredients and then fire-baked in a wood oven. And you can sample double the dough, with the new buy-one-get-one-free deal available every Monday. For the month of November, there’s also a special black truffle influence on the menu, get down and try it whilst stocks last.

Sacci, Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Mon, 5pm to 11pm. Tel: (02) 616 9999, marriott.com

Risky Quizness

Quiz nights have returned to Velocity Sports Bar and they’ll be hosted by celeb presenter Laura Naylor. The capital’s quiz fans will go egg-head-to-egg-head for a chance at winning staycation vouchers, brunch tokens, afternoon tea and lazy weekend breakfasts. If you’re just there to make up the numbers, or the only member of team tasked with ‘bringing vibes’ to the table, the good news is you can put yourself to a more foody sort of test. And it’s multiple choice. You can summit the volcanic wings platter for example, chomp through an entire Chicago pizza or polish off a hattrick of soft chocolate fudge cakes. The happy hour rages all the way until midnight and offers drinks from Dhs24.

Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi, Al Tibbiya, Evry Mon 8pm to 10pm. Tel: (02) 304 7777, @marriottdowntownad

Tuesday, November 3

How to get your mangroove back

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sea Hawk Water Sports 🛶 (@seahawk.ae) on Sep 8, 2020 at 3:30am PDT

Sea Hawk offers guided kayak tours through some pretty cool locales, but their two-hour trip through the serene greens of the Eastern Mangrove National Park — is possibly their most chill-filled. Navigate through the calming surrounds of the mangrove forest, led by a kind who’s on hand to dish out nuggets of mangrove wisdom as well as prevent you from getting lost in the botanical maze. The price of your trip includes gear rental, water, a fruit salad and a place to clean yourself up after your adventure.

Eastern Mangrove Promenade, Al Salam Street,Sheikh Zayed, Daily trips; 6.30am, 8am, 9.30am and 4.30pm, Dhs168. Tel: (02) 673 6688, sea-hawk.ae

Wednesday, November 4

Try and (s)Tapas

The Warehouse Wine & Tapas bar is a sophisticated soiree spot, located in the ADNEC end of town. They currently have some pretty sensational promotions on the go, including a cheese and grape night with two hours of free-flowing grape, cheese and cold cuts, all for just Dhs 140 per person. It’s available every night of the week, at any time between 4pm and closing time.

Warehouse Wine & Tapas, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre – Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, 4pm until 1am, Dhs140. Tel: (02) 307 5552. Shack attack The latest Shake Shack to hit the capital’s fast food scene is located in the Family Park of the Corniche. And if you’re into burgers, Shake Shack is probably already on your radar. Potato buns, 100 per cent Angus smashed beef patties, the little American diner paper bag packaging, and that sauce. Shake Shack already has Abu Dhabi locations in Yas Mall, The Galleria, Dalma Mall and Marina Mall — but this launch is being touted as the first ‘stand-alone’ Shack. And free from the creative constraints of a mall location, this branch promises to be a Shake Shack in its most authentic New York, Madison Square Park-inspired form. Shake Shack at Abu Dhabi Corniche is open from 10am to 12am daily and is available to order from across the usual delivery channels, as well as their own website order.ShakeShack.me.

