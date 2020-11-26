Take the hassle out of Christmas gifting…

If there’s one sure-fire way to whiz through your Christmas shopping list, it’s hampers. From babies to grandparents – and everyone in between – a Christmas hamper is guaranteed to deliver the requisite festive cheer, often at the click of a button. For stress-free gifting this holiday season, here are some of our favourite Christmas hampers in Dubai.

La Serre

Add some French flair to your gifting repertoire this year, with gourmet hampers from La Serre Boulangerie. Festive flavours include pain d’épice (spiced bread), stollen, gingerbread cookies, marshmallow bears, orange and cranberry jam, or spiced fig jam with cinnamon, nutmeg and cardamom. Individual items start at Dhs7, and festive hampers are priced at Dhs220.

La Serre Boulangerie, Vida Downtown, daily 7am to 10pm. Tel: (04) 528 3779. @laserreboulangerie

Tania’s Teahouse

For your friend who loves to curl up with a cup of tea and a cookie, Tania’s Teahouse has a cute range of Christmas gift ideas. We love the tea advent calendar (Dhs150) filled with 24 different loose-leaf teas, and the Christmas cookie box brimming with gingerbread and sugar cookies (Dhs115 for 10). You can even order a gingerbread version of your bestie, with Tania’s giant customisable gingerbread folk (Dhs50).

Tania’s Teahouse, Villa 779A, Jumeirah Beach Rd. Tel: (04) 324 0021. @TaniasTeahouse

Marks & Spencer

British retailer Marks & Spencer has a cracking range of hampers available, filled with everything from coffee and Belgian chocolates to skincare products. If you really want to up the ante this Christmas, check out the M&S bespoke hamper service, allowing you to build personalised hampers for friends and family. Along with all your classic M&S Christmas treats, there are cushions, candles and even pet toys to include. Bespoke hampers are delivered within 48 hours, and delivery is free for orders over Dhs250.

Marks & Spencer personalised hampers from Dhs80, visit: marksandspencermena.com

Jones the Grocer

The gourmet providores have a range of festive hampers available online. The Taste of Festive hamper (Dhs349) features mince pies, gingerbread men, a pudding, fruit cake, panettone, roasted nuts and Valrhona chocolates. Or, go all out with the Italian-themed Buon Natale hamper (Dhs699) filled with panettone, black truffle cream, chocolates, grissini, Parmigiano Reggiano, olives and more.

Jones the Grocer, order festive hampers and cheeseboards at jonesthegrocer.com

La Farine

Nothing is guaranteed to get you in the festive spirit more than paying a visit to the giant gingerbread house at La Farine, in the JW Marriott Marquis. This bakery-cafe transforms into a festive wonderland every December, stocked with festive pies, yule logs, stollen, chocolate Santas and more. They make beautiful gifts (or additions to your own Christmas table).

La Farine, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com/dining/festive-season

Eideal

Give the gift of good hair this festive season, with a Davies hamper from Eideal. The beautifully presented gift boxes are priced between Dhs140 and Dhs225, and are tailored to eight different hair types, from coloured to curly.

Davines Christmas collection, from Dhs140, available in selected Dubai salons and on eideal.com

Lime Tree Cafe

Lime Tree Cafe offers a range of hampers for every budget, along with bespoke hamper options. For a sweet treat, order the Snowflakes hamper, filled with cookies, fudge and biscotti (Dhs105). For cheese lovers, the festive cheeseboard pack includes homemade Stilton and caramelised onion flatbreads, cranberry and raisin relish, a stone bowl, wooden spoon, bamboo board and cheese knife for Dhs265. Or, splash out on the spice route hamper, for Dhs725. To browse the full range, pop into the Lime Tree branches on Jumeirah, Al Quoz or Sheikh Zayed Road.

Lime Tree Cafe, Jumeirah, Al Quoz and Sheikh Zayed Road, open daily from 7.30am. Visit: thelimetreecafe.com

The Duck Hook

This gourmet Christmas hamper features a trio of gingerbread men, a traditional Christmas stollen, mince pies, organic honey, spice mix, coffee beans, cheese, crackers and homemade chutney, and a decorate-your-own gingerbread kit.

The Duck Hook Christmas hamper, Dhs245. To order, tel: (0) 55 781 3244 makeitadecembertoremember.com/christmashamper

Mister Baker

Spread good cheer with this hamper of homespun comfort from Mister Baker. The festive season hamper (Dhs149) features Mister Baker’s classic Christmas plum cake, gingerbread cookies and a selection of festive treats. They also sell custom-made gingerbread houses, from Dhs175, and DIY kits if you fancy getting hands-on, for Dhs89.

Mister Baker festive season hamper, Dhs149. Tel: (0)54 321 5785. misterbaker.com

Counter Culture Cafe

From December 6 to 25, visit Counter Culture Cafe to buy sweet festive treats, including gingerbread houses, Christmas cookies, yule logs, mince pies and more.

Counter Culture Cafe, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina, Dec 6 to 25, prices from Dhs25. Tel: (04) 319 4000. marriottharbourdubaidining.com