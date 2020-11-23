Generosity out of proximity…

Following the news that distribution and exchanging of gifts is prohibited over the National Day and Christmas period, we’ve come up with a list of digital gifts you can share with loved ones without physically giving them out.

From online courses, fitness classes and subscriptions, here are the best virtual gifting ideas in the UAE.

Book an elephant Zoom call

This festive season, Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort is offering exclusive Zoom sessions with its gentle giants. Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation (GTAEF) requests only a donation for a special festive session, hosted by Santa Claus on Christmas Eve and Day, and New Year’s Eve and Day. For 20 minutes, you’ll be invited to virtually participate in a once-in-a-lifetime elephant experience. Christmas slots are limited, with donations priced at Dhs9,183 or for outside of key holidays, the price starts from Dhs735.

helpingelephants.org

Give a personal training package

Some might see this as a sensitive suggestion, but personal training sessions can quickly add up and a fitness-lover could really appreciate a helping hand. Or, you might know someone looking to get into fitness but aren’t sure where to begin. Fit Squad DXB offer both virtual and in-person training sessions, for one-on-one or groups. Prices start from Dhs200 per session.

fitsquaddxb.com

Buy an online course

There’s no better way to learn something new in 2020 than with an online course. Udemy offers an endless selection of courses, at affordable rates, featuring everything from JavaScript, design and marketing, to photography, e-commerce and personal development.

udemy.com

Organise a personalised message from a celebrity

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameo (@cameo)

Thanks to the power of the internet, you can now secure a personalised message from Santa Claus, Carole Baskin, Perez Hilton, Steve Wozniak or even Ziggy Marley. Prices on Cameo start from as little as Dhs22, and while many celebrities are on it to make an extra buck, the bigger names donate their share to charity, so you’ll also be doing some good.

cameo.com

Purchase an online gift card

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YouGotaGift (@yougotagift)

Have a friend who always misses out on the latest Netflix shows because they don’t have a subscription? Or know someone moving house soon and would love to splurge in Ikea? You Got a Gift is an online mall for gift cards across loads of brands, from Carrefour to Deliveroo, Namshi, Noon and more.

yougotagift.com