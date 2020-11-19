Sponsored: Don’t forget your furry family members this Christmas…

Iconic British retailer Marks & Spencer has long been a go-to for festive shopping. Here in the UAE, Marks & Spencer stocks everything from Christmas decorations to clothing, PJs and the finest foods for the festive season.

Now, Marks & Spencer is making sure every member of your family gets in the Christmas spirit, with its ‘Barks & Spencer’ range of gifts for your pets.

Shop the Marks & Spencer range of pet gifts online or visit your nearest store for the ultimate Christmas gift for your four-legged friends.

What’s On‘s resident desert dog, Roofus, is particularly smitten with this fry-up rope…

For dogs who love to wrestle, pull and tug: M&S Home Barks & Spencer fry-up rope, Dhs25 (available in stores only)

For curious cats who like to claw and chew: M&S Home Barks & Spencer cat teaser toy, Dhs25

For personalising your pet’s meal time: M&S Home Barks & Spencer ceramic pet bowl, small Dhs35, medium Dhs45.

For snuggle time on the sofa, or making the crib cosy: M&S Home Barks & Spencer pet blanket (available in stores only)

For a cute addition to your cat’s play time: M&S Barks & Spencer sushi cat toys, 4 pieces, Dhs50.

For those show-loving pooches: M&S Barks & Spencer Stan Sniff trainer pet toy, Dhs45

For everyone’s favourite prawn sandwich in squeaky toy form: M&S Barks & Spencer squeaky pet toy sandwich, Dhs25

For style-savvy dogs: M&S Barks & Spencer alphabet dog bandana, Dhs20

To shop the full range of Marks & Spencer Christmas gifts, decorations, festive foods and more, visit your nearest Marks & Spencer store or shop online at marksandspencer.com/ae/