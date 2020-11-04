*happy rain dance*

The popular amazonian-inspired restaurant chain, Rainforest Cafe, operates 19 locations spread across the globe, including one in The Dubai Mall.

And as of this week, according to the brand’s UAE social media channels, a new branch in Abu Dhabi too — located next to The Fountains of Yas Mall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rainforest Cafe, UAE (@rainforestcafeuae) on Oct 29, 2020 at 5:46am PDT

Dinner and a show

If you’ve never been to a Rainforest Cafe, here you’ll find dinner AND a show. One of the biggest reasons behind the brand’s continued popularity is the mid-meal theatrics of the ‘living decor’. Inside the live-action eateries, diners can order a range of American classics, including signature meat and seafood dishes from the grill, starting at around Dhs49.

We haven’t had the chance to visit yet, but assuming the restaurant follows in the paw-prints of its sister restaurants — at intervals throughout your meal, you’ll be able to experience the venue’s light and sound party piece. A live tropical thunderstorm (thankfully, minus the rainfall), complete with cacophonous animatronic wildlife and tribal totems coming to life.

Promotions

The Rainforest Cafe will be part of the inaugural Yas Flavors Festival. The event is taking place between November 8 and 28, and shines a spotlight on the many varied culinary-cred points of the island.

Participating eateries will be serving up three-course meals (at either Dhs99, Dhs129 and Dhs149). The Rainforest Cafe’s option is part of The Foodie Vibes package, priced at AED 129.

The Rainforest Cafe, The Fountains, Yas Mall, Yas Island. rainforestcafeuae.com

Images: What’s On Archive