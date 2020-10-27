Great value stays, record-breaking plays…

Hands up if you need a holiday.

Yep, us too. Well the great news is, the hotels of Yas Plaza are putting on some absolutely incredible deals, starting at Dhs264 per person (based on two sharing a room), which includes access to one of the island’s epic theme parks.

Head to yasisland.ae to book your stay now. The special rates starting at Dhs264 per person are valid on bookings made before November and is valid until December 3.

Extra time

If that’s not convenient, the deal extension, with prices starting at Dhs294 per person begins on bookings made after December 1, and is valid for stays up until April 30.

If you stay one night, you get to visit one park, two nights = two parks and a three night stay gets you entrance into a magic trio of Yas attractions.

Participating parks include Yas Waterworld, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

That’s not all folks

Prefer to swing when you’re chilling?

There are stay and golf deals, which include a room, a round at Yas Links Abu Dhabi from Dhs639 per person. Valid for booking before the end of November on stays between November 1 and December 3, 2020. There’s also the option of bolting on a visit to Qasr Al Hosn museum, Qasr Al Watan, Louvre Abu Dhabi, or Yas Marina Circuit.

There’s also a stay and karting option available on the same dates, with rates beginning at Dhs299 per person — giving you access to a 15-minute karting session at Yas Kartzone.

What’s new doc?

We recently reported on the new zipline and roof-walk at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi that is arriving on November 5.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is also currently celebrating Bugs Bunny’s 80th birthday. We know right? Where do we sign the petition to ask for Bugs to drop his skin-hare (sorry) routine?

As part of the festivities, the park is offering special themed activities, cool merchandise and an exciting show dedicated to our favorite wascally wabbit.

A reminder if you are visiting Abu Dhabi from another emirate, you still need to show a negative Covid certificate at the border checkpoint. For more details on testing, please consult our guide.

