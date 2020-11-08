Diwali in Dubai: 16 places to celebrate the Festival of Lights

From specially created menus with tasty Indian fare to spectacular shows and performances…

Diwali, Divali, Deepavali or Dipavali is a four to five-day-long festival which is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists every autumn. Also known as the festival of lights, Diwali coincides with the Hindu New Year and celebrates new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.

Apart from enjoying the lights of the buildings (head down to Bur Dubai and be wow’ed, trust us…), sparklers, the lighting of diyas (candles), creating wonderful rangoli artwork (colourful patterns created using powder), here are some great places to celebrate Diwali in Dubai.

Tuck into a festive feast

Cafe Funkie Town

Bombay Parsi restaurant, Cafe Funkie Town has curated a special menu for the festive season that has been created by five hobby chefs from different communities. The dishes have been named after the chef that created it namely fafda chaat by Ritu, ram ladoo by Jyoti, chicken muthi kebab by Farha, gulab jamun tiramisu by Keerti and more. The menu is available for dine-in and delivery throughout November at both the cafe’s branches in Business Bay and JLT.

Cafe Funkie Town, Business Bay, Bay Avenue, F40 Mezzanine Floor, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 564 6534 and JLT, Cluster Q Saba 3, Shop 12 and 13, Dubai, Tel:(0)4 368 9697 @cafefunkietown

Ellora by Vikas Khanna

For just Dhs165, tuck into a bespoke Diwali menu at Ellora by Vikas Khanna, at JA The Resort, in Jebel Ali. Mouthwatering starters include tandoori paneer tikka or coconut prawn and for main course, there is pista murgh or vegetable jalfrezi. For a sweet treat, there’s baked gulab jamun or badam ki phirni. The delicious menu is only available from just November 10 to 15.

Ellora by Vikas Khanna, JA Lakeview, JA The Resort, Jebel Ali, Dubai, Dhs165 for Diwali menu available from No 10 to 15. Tel:(0)4 04 814 5555 jaresortshotels.com

Khyber at Dukes, The Palm

Khyber at the luxurious Dukes The Palm is celebrating the festival of lights with a festive dinner featuring refreshing starters, a feast of authentic North Indian mains and special treats curated by the talented Master Chef Faizan for this festive occasion. Prices start from Dhs150 and will be available from 5pm to 11pm from November 12 to 14.

Khyber, Dukes Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Nov 12 to 14, 5pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 455 1111. dukesdubai.com Indya by Vineet This contemporary Indian restaurant headed by Michelin-starred Chef Vineet Bhatia is offering an indulgent three-course sharing menu for Dhs285 per person. Dishes you can enjoy include charcoal sev papdi chaat and coriander fish tikka, mutton dhansak, butter chicken and more. This amazing menu is only available on Diwali. Indya by Vineey, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai Marina, Dubai, diwali menu only available on Nov 14, 6pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 3165550. indya-dubai.com Indybox – Yum Indian delivery If you’re staying home with loved ones this Diwali, consider this newly launched delivery-only restaurant which delivers an array of delights. Menu items include chicken khurchan tacos, jalapeno chicken curry, kale palak paneer, butter chicken chawal and plenty of desserts like Nutella kheer and shahi tudka. Order on Zomato or call the restaurant on 050 568 6362. Indybox – Yum Indian delivery, Tel: (050) 568 6362. indybox.ae Dubai International Hotel Until November 15, a scrumptious feast at The Gallery, Cadiz – Ahlan Lounge is being dished out by the in-house chefs. The special menu has popular Indian dishes ranging from mutton awadhi biryani, Lucknowi chicken biryani, murgh malai kebab, vegetable cutlet, gulab jamun and more. 224 4000. dubaiintlhotels.com Dubai International Hotel, The Gallery, Cadiz, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 Marea If you’re dining at Marea’s this Diwali, go all out and indulge in a golden burrata. That’s right, this burrata compromises of handmade burrata flown in from Southern Italy, coated with 24 karat gold leaves, accompanied by fresh tomato, taggiasca olive and salsa verde. And it’s yours to tuck into for Dhs220. Marea, Gate Village 7, DIFC, Dubai. Tel: (04) 583 6366. marea.ae Show off your artistic side at Collage Fashions Love rangoli? Collage boutique on Jumeirah Road is hosting a competition where you get to show off your talent. You’ll have to pick your favourite festive wear from the stunning collection first and replicate its design in your rangoli. Delicious sweet treats such as mango-coconut pudding by Indiana Delights can be enjoyed at the event. The best news? The delicious treats are made from healthy ingredients. This sweet event is running from November 9 to 14 and you can walk away with exciting prizes from the boutique and healthy goodies from Indiana Delights. Make an appointment through Collage’s Instagram or by ringing the boutique. Collage Fashions, Villa 272, 3 Al Wasl Road, Dubai, from Nov 9 to 14. Tel: (0)4 325 5753. @collage_fashions, @indianadelights Catch a show Al Seef The retail and leisure destination in the heart of Old Dubai is welcoming guests to enjoy a series of special Bollywood-themed live shows at the venue’s open air stage area. In addition to this, families can also enjoy a range of exclusive offers from November 12 to 21 on dining, hotels stay, entertainment and shopping in the Al Seef souq. Al Seef, Creekside, Dubai, Diwali celebrations from Nov 12 to 21. Tel: 800 Meraas (637227). alseef.ae Dubai Festival City Mall Two Bollywood-themed performances will take place by the hopping destination’s record-breaking IMAGINE show starting at 6.30pm. Watch a performance called ‘Hathi’s Garden’ – a heartwarming story of a baby elephant which features hit song ‘Jai Ho’ from Slumdog Millionaire. After each IMAGINE performance, visitors will enjoy a special Diwali greeting. You can catch this performance everyday until November 21. Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Festival City, Dubai, Tel: 800 332. dubaifestivalcitymall.com La Perle From November 10 to 21, you can catch the award-winning 90-minute show by Franco Dragone at a special Diwali rate with prices starting from Dhs119 per person with popcorn. Want a VIP ticket that includes access to the F&B lounge, a Dhs50 merchandise coupon, free drink, and complimentary valet parking? Pay just Dhs598 for two – it’s a great buy one get one free deal. Book your tickets here. La Perle by Dragone, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, from Nov 10 to 21. Tel: (0)4 437 0123. laperle.com The Pointe Dubai latest (and incredible) attraction is joining the Diwali celebrations with an incredible performance by the world’s largest dancing fountain, The Palm Fountain plus a firework show on November 13. The dancing fountain has been choreographed to dance to classic and contemporary Bollywood tunes and Hindi pop songs. It starts at 9pm. In addition to this, a selection of restaurants at The Pointe will offer a 25 per cent off special Diwali menus on the night. The Palm Fountains, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. 9pm, free. thepointe.ae Waterfront Market A range of activities to mark the colourful festival is taking place this week from November 12 to 14. Shop at the market and take some time to be amazed at the wonderful creations created by rangoli artists and catch energetic Bollywood dances performed by skilled artists throughout the day from 2pm to 10pm. Waterfront Market Main Atrium, the intersection of Al Khaleej Rd and Abu Hail Street, Deira, Dubai, diwali celebrations from Nov 12 to 14, from 2pm to 10pm. waterfrontmarket.ae Gift ideas Diwali Home Kit by Vida Emirates Hills For the loved one in your life who is staying indoors, this gift is perfect. In the Diwali kit, you will get everything you need to tuck into a delicious festive meal at home. From delicious starters including crunchy papad and chutney to pain puri, popcorn with chaat masala and sweet desserts such as kaju barfi-katli-pista mithai and fresh laddu. It’s only available until November 14 and good enough to feed three to four very hungry people and priced at Dhs225 with delivery. Call to place orders.

Diwali Home Kit, Vida Emirates Hills, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 872 8888. vidahotels.com