Publique has been transformed into festive grotto…

If you’ve been struggling to get into the festive spirit recently, or missed out on the opportunity to visit a colder climate this month, we have the answer. A visit to Dubai’s latest winter wonderland is sure to have you singing carols all the way ho-ho-home.

Publique is already known for being a winter-themed bar. Inspired by a mountain lodge in the alpines, the venue has a warm wooden interior and gondola DJ booth (which has been transformed into Santa’s sleigh), so it makes for the perfect spot to create a Christmassy atmosphere.

This year though, they’ve gone all out, with fairy lights aplenty, daily Santa visits and even an open fireplace. If Christmas isn’t your thing (Scrooge), then it’s probably best to stay well away. But, if you’re a fan of all things festive and fun, Publique is the place to find it.

From top to bottom, the venue has been adorned in lights, festive ornaments, tinsel and baubles. Two glowing reindeers guard the sleigh/DJ booth (Dancer and Prancer if you were wondering) while Christmas songs boom from within it.

A giant Christmas tree stands pride of place outside, which is where you’ll have the chance to meet Santa Claus every day between 4pm and 6pm. If you haven’t had a chance to send your letter to the North Pole yet, there will even be a special post box to make sure the big guy gets it.

Traditional turkey dinners will be available, as well as Publique’s famous raclette and fondue. Packages are on offer for Dhs275 for a four-course menu and Dhs80 for kids. Drinks packages available from Dhs99.

Publique, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, daily noon to 1am, booking recommended. Tel: (0)58 108 2465. publique.ae

Images: Provided