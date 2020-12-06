It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…

Christmas in the desert is a distinctly unique experience. While we don’t have masses of natural snow, cold and dark mornings, or a need to wrap up in thick winter coats, we still try to create a festive feeling. We decorate trees, catch up with friends and family, and can even go ice-skating.

Helping us to achieve all of these things, is JBR’s new Winter Wonderland attraction. The festive village opens up on December 12, running until January 7, 2021 and is packed with plenty of fun wintery activities to get you into the Christmas spirit.

Winter Wonderland DXB will have a digital pavilion, street performances, a ‘glice-skating’ rink, and even a visit from Santa. The immersive multimedia digital show will have 360 projections with holograms to create a unique winter scene.

Guests can enjoy a 15-minute walk through an audio and visual narrative called ‘Journey to the North Pole’, which will have ‘twinkling palaces, lollipop trees and snow-capped forests’.

The festive village, organised by Magic Innovations and Neuvo Design, and supported by Tiny Bean Events, aims to bring Lapland to Dubai, so you can experience the magic of a Winter Wonderland without the plane ticket.

Make sure you arrive hungry, as there will be plenty of traditional food kiosks. Sample everything from grilled raclette, mulled grape juice, roast beef sandwiches and more.

Tickets can be purchased online, as only a limited amount will be available on the door each day. Prices start from Dhs27 per activity or Dhs117 for all activities, a family of four can purchase a group pass for Dhs441. The digital pavilion show can be accessed separately for Dhs72 per person.

Winter Wonderland DXB, JBR The Walk, Dubai, December 12 to January 7, Sun to Thur noon to 10pm, Fri & Sat noon to midnight. @winterwonderlanddxb