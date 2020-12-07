You can still get your Santa moment, socially distanced, of course…

For young children (and the young at heart), Christmas isn’t complete without a meet-and-greet with Santa Claus. But in these socially distant times, just where and when will the big man be making an appearance this year? To help fulfill those festive wishes, we’ve rounded up the best places to meet Santa Claus in Dubai this year.

Publique festive pop-up

Santa will be making daily appearances at the fabulously festive pop-up at Publique, from 4pm to 6pm. You can also have a selfie snapped with Dancer, Prancer and Santa’s sleigh – upload it to Instagram for your chance to win a weekly prize.

Santa’s Best Kept Secret, Publique, Souk Madinat, daily noon until 1am (Santa visits 4pm to 6pm), until Jan 8. Meal packages from Dhs275 with soft drinks, Dhs325 with house drinks, Dhs80 children over 5. Tel: (0)58 108 2465.

Wafi Mall

Wafi Mall has long been a festive favourite for meeting Santa in Dubai. This year, they’re doing things a little differently, so you’ll have to book your slot in advance. There are three options available: a three-minute meeting with Santa, including a framed photo and toy to keep (Dhs79); a five-minute Snow Globe experience, bringing you inside an incredible snow dome (Dhs89); or both activities combined (Dhs160).

Wafi Mall, daily 8.30am to 9.30pm, from Dhs79. Bookings, eticketing.ae/a-december-to-remember-at-wafi-mall.html

Hire Santa

If you really want to bring the Christmas spirit into your home this year, why not arrange a visit from the big man? Book a slot with Hire Santa for a personal appearance from Santa Claus at home. Prices start at Dhs149 for a 15-minute visit until December 22, or Dhs249 for visits from December 23 to 25. You can even drop off a gift at Santa HQ before the big day, so he can deliver it in person. What’s more, Hire Santa makes a charity donation to Al Rashid Hospital for every booking.

Hire Santa, at your home or office, Dhs149 to Dhs299. Tel: 800 Santa (800 726 82). @hiresanta.ae

Ski Dubai

Ski Dubai is transforming into a winter wonderland this Christmas, complete with a special Santa’s Grotto. Stop by and get your present from the man himself and Mrs. Claus will even be making an appearance.

Winter Wonderland, Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, December 1 to 25, 9am to 9pm, Dhs125 inclusive of a meeting with Santa, a printed photo to capture the special moment, a gift bag from Santa, and a signature hot chocolate. A regular Ski Dubai ticket can be upgraded for Dhs75. skidxb.com/christmas

Troppo Santa

Warehouse 83 in Alserkal Avenue is being transformed into the maddest Santa’s grotto we’ve ever heard of. For the next two weekends, Troppo Santa will be ready to pose for a Christmas photo with you and your tribe. A photo and a chat with Troppo Santa is priced at Dhs150, including a digital copy, an A5 print, and a free coffee from Nigthjar. If you want them to frame the photo, the package costs Dhs250.

Troppo Santa will be popping up in Alserkal Avenue on December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19, from 10am to 5pm. Bookings are essential (no walk-ins), so be sure to visit: tropposanta.com to secure your slot. @tropposanta



Swissotel Al Ghurair

Book in for the Playhouse Brunch at Swissotel Al Ghurair, on Fridays throughout December, and you and your family can enjoy a festive buffet, gingerbread house decorating, and a chance to meet Santa.

Liwan Playhouse Brunch, Swissotel Al Ghurair, Fri 11, 18, and 25 December, 12.30pm to 4pm. Dhs160 with soft drinks, Dhs80 for kids aged 6 to 12, under 6 dine free, gingerbread house activity Dhs45 per child. Tel: (0)4 293 3000. swissotel.com/hotels/ dubai-al-ghurair/

Town Square Dubai by Nshama

Pop along to Town Square Dubai by Nshama from December 10 to 25 for your chance to meet Santa. On weekdays, the big man will be making an appearance from 5pm to 7pm, and on weekends he’ll be there from 4pm to 9pm. Entry is free for residents and visitors.

Town Square Dubai by Nshama, weekdays 5pm to 7pm, weekends 4pm to 9pm. nshama.ae/events/festive-season

Images: Supplied