Sponsored: Come for the wood-fired pizzas, stay for the sunset sips

We’ve always known that Jones the Grocer is the home of quality cafe fare and artisanal foods in Dubai, but it hasn’t necessarily been synonymous with sunset cocktails and wood-fired pizzas on the beach. Until now…

The Australian-born restaurant brand has seriously upped the ante with its latest location, opening a beachy-keen venue at Palm West Beach on Palm Jumeirah.

You’ll find all your Jones the Grocer favourites here, including gourmet groceries, artisan cheeses, and a charcuterie wall. But there are some new additions that make this a must-visit destination for everything from relaxed breakfasts and laidback lunches, to sunset cocktails and wood-fired pizzas on the sand.

Here’s what’s new at Jones the Grocer Palm West Beach in Dubai…

Bean bags on the beach and DJ tunes: The new restaurant features 138 seats inside the coastal-chic dining room and 49 outside. For one of the best seats in the house, kick your shoes off and sink into a bean bag on the sand, where you can watch the sun set over Dubai Marina as the resident DJ plays chilled tunes. Plus, the venue is pet-friendly, so you can even bring your furry friends.

A wood-fired oven slinging fresh-baked pizzas: Is there anything better than a piping-hot pizza straight from the oven? At its Palm West Beach venue, Jones the Grocer is firing up its wood-fired oven to create hand-tossed pizzas and mouthwatering seafoods, exclusive to the Palm Jumeirah outpost.

All-new menu items: Jones the Grocer’s kitchen team has been busy innovating, too. Along with the wood-fired offerings, expect standouts such as island crab sliders, pan-seared prawns with pineapple and chilli salsa, and an 800g Aussie striploin designed to share.

A bar pouring cool cocktails and mocktails: You know you can bank on getting an expertly poured flat white at Jones the Grocer across the UAE, but Palm West Beach is upping the ante with its stunning bar serving inventive sundowners. Expect bespoke cocktails using artisan ingredients from the grocery, along with the new zero0% mocktail range.

Jones the Grocer, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Sat to Wed 8am to 10pm, Thu and Fri 8am to midnight. Free parking. jonesthegrocer.com

Images: Supplied/David Nascimento