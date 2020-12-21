Sponsored: Let’s celebrate the end of the year Italiano-style…

Torno Subito, found inside W Dubai – The Palm, is a fun and energetic Italian restaurant inspired by the famed Riviera. When acclaimed chef Massimo Bottura created his first restaurant outside Italy, he wanted the spot to be a vibrant throwback to the 1950s – and that’s exactly what it is.

Over the festive season, Torno Subito has much to be enjoyed. From a Christmas set menu, to an unforgettable New Year’s Eve, you won’t want to miss the chance to celebrate in style at this playful and inviting destination.

On December 24 and 25, enjoy a festive sharing menu of organic roast meats, the freshest seafood and traditional Soufflé Di Natale. All of this and more can be sampled on these two days only, with prices starting from Dhs375 per person.

Boxing Day will be another chance to enjoy a delicious meal, with a special edition of Torno Sabato, the restaurant’s popular weekly brunch. Enjoy free-flowing beverages, playful plates of food and live entertainment from just Dhs249.

If you miss the Boxing Day special though, don’t fear. The popular brunch takes place every Saturday afternoon, offering a blissful experience with Italian flair, between 1pm and 4pm.

When it comes to New Year’s Eve, it’s time to party Italiano style. Indulge in an extensive menu, designed to be shared with your loved ones, which includes some of Chef Massimo’s signature dishes. Soak up the atmosphere and welcome 2021 in style, starting from Dhs995.

The fun doesn’t stop there though, there’s still plenty of unmissable opportunities to experience Torno Subito throughout the week. Every Sunday to Wednesday, enjoy È SEMPRE DOMENICA (It’s Always Sunday), a dining experience like no other, set in the retro beach huts on the sand.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily noon to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. tornosubitodubai.com