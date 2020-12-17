Check out our guide to the latest movie releases…

Calling all movie buffs! Thinking of heading to the cinema this week? From superhero action, horror and drama, there’s lots to spoil you for choice.

Before you read on, make sure you read our list of the top films we can’t wait to watch in 2021. Movie fans would have felt robbed of all the cinematic releases that were scheduled in the second half of 2020, but there’s plenty to keep the audience on the edge of their seats in 2021 with the release of the final James Bond series, Uncharted, The Matrix and more.

And now, on to the guide to movies out in cinemas this week.

Wonder Woman 1984

Wonder Woman squares off against Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah, a villainess who possesses superhuman strength and agility.

Starring: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy (PG13)

Waiting for the Barbarians

A magistrate at an isolated outpost reevaluates his loyalty to his nation when an army colonel uses cruel tactics to interrogate the locals about a possible uprising.

Starring: Mark Rylance, Johnny Depp, Robert Pattinson

Genre: Drama (18TBC)

Death of Me

A vacationing couple must unravel the mystery behind a strange video that shows one of them killing the other.

Starring: Donnie Yen, Lynn Xiong, Jin Zhang

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller (15+)

Two Tails

A beaver and a cat become best friends and set out to rescue their other friends, who have been abducted by aliens.

Starring: Irina Kireeva, Jonathan Salway, Sean Thomas

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy (G)

