It was pretty epic…

When it comes to superheroes, there’s pretty much nothing they can’t do, and the same can mostly be said for Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, aka the world’s tallest building. On Tuesday, December 15, dynamic images from the upcoming Wonder Woman movie were projected onto the iconic structure.

Eagle-eyed viewers and superhero enthusiasts were treated to some seriously impressive visuals and audio, no doubt compelling them to watch Wonder Woman 1984, which stars Israeli actress Gal Gadot as the girl-power comic book heroine.

The epic display was done in partnership with Reel Cinemas. The film premiered at Reel Cinemas in The Dubai Mall last night, December 15, with an exclusive first viewing for die-hard Wonder Woman fans. It will also be shown at other Reel Cinemas today.

The film will be released at all other cinemas across the UAE and GCC on Thursday, December 17. The show included a number of action shots, with ‘Wonder Woman’ free-falling down a waterfall, amongst others.

Additionally, the words ‘believe in wonder’ were flashed across the 160-storey building. Star of the show Gal Gadot herself posted a clip of the stunning moment to her own Instagram page, stating ‘This is unreal! #WW84 covering the Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai’.

Wonder Woman 1984 follows Wonder Woman facing two new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. Also starring in the movie are: American actor Chris Pine (Steve Trevor); American actress Kristen Wiig (Cheetah); and Narcos and Game of Thrones star Pedro Pascal (Maxwell Lord).

Images: Social