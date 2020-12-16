Add these venues to your ‘must-visit’ list during the cooler months…

Love going to the cinema but don’t want to lose out on spending time outdoors in the cool Dubai winter? Well, you’re in luck because there are several venues around Dubai that have launched outdoor cinemas. And no, in this case, we aren’t talking about the drive-ins.

From movies under the stars at the festive Souk Amphitheatre to the cool La Mer, here are the outdoor cinemas you need to check out during the festive season. They are only temporary though, so make sure you visit them.

Souk Amphitheatre

To celebrate the Christmas season, Souk Madinat Jumeirah has covered the Souk amphitheatre with comfortable bean bags and will be screening festive movies until December 26. Examples of the movies being screened are Jingle All The Way, Disney’s A Christmas Carol, Elf and more. It’s free entry on a first-come-first-serve basis and food vendors will be available if you start to feel hungry. Dress warm!

Festive Movie Nights, Souk Madinat, Al Sufouh 1, Dubai, free, until Dec 26. Tel: (0)4 366 8888. @soukmadinatjumeirah

Zero Gravity

Stalwart Dubai beach club Zero Gravity hosts one of the most popular on-the-beach cinema events: Cinema on the Sand. The film will be shown on a huge cinema screen set up on the beach, with rows of sun loungers lined up so you can sit back and relax. Entry to the venue is Dhs75 which is fully redeemable on food and beverage including piping hot popcorn, nachos, veggie spring rolls, chilli cheesy fries and more. Keep up to date with their screenings on their website here.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Skydive Dubai Drop Zone, Dubai, Dhs75 redeemable on food and beverage. Tel: (04) 399 0009. @zerogravitydubai

La Mer

Beachfront district La Mer is screening movies under the stars from 7.15pm every Thursday, Friday and Saturday until December 25. The movies will be festive favourites making it a perfect activity the full family can enjoy. All you need to do to gain entry is present your receipt with a minimum spend of Dhs150.

La Mer, Jumeira, Dubai, Tel:(0)4 590 5090. every Thur, Fri and Sat at 7.15pm until Dec 25. Tel: (0)4 590 5090. @lamer

Also try: Snow Cinema at Ski Dubai

If you want to see snow in Dubai, you can always head to Ski Dubai. But, did you know that the cool adventure spot is now hosting movie nights? Called ‘Snow Cinema, guests will be able to enjoy a unique big-screen experience in the desert surrounded by real snow. Expect family-friendly festive favourites such as The Grinch, Frozen 2 or Daddy’s Home 2, which will be shown daily at 10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm. Prices start at Dhs100 per person and you’ll get a food and beverage package consisting of a signature hot chocolate, popcorn and a bottle of water. Additionally, you will also get rental clothing, fleece gloves, socks, boots, a blanket, wireless headphones and a dedicated locker. You will have until the end of February next year to enjoy the unique experience. Read more here.

Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, prices start from Dhs100 (inclusive of food and beverages), daily shows at 10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm until February end. @skidxb

Images: Supplied/Social