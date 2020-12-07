Is this Dubai’s most luxurious beach club?

Dubai’s seven-star hotel reopened with a brand new venue in October. Sal is Burj Al Arab’s new beach club, replacing The Terrace and Scape. Under the shadow of the coveted sail-shaped hotel, the large beach club is split up with two large pools and a man-made beach. Guests can choose between sun beds or a private air-conditioned cabana, complete with sofa seating and a TV.

The main pool overlooks Arabian Gulf, offering endless ocean views for guests on the beach. We visited the new venue on a weekday to find it surprisingly busy. Service was seamless, as friendly staff pre-empted our beverage needs and were even waiting with a towel as we emerged from the temperature-controlled pool.

Food can be ordered via your phone, and comes straight to the sun lounger, or you can also enjoy your meal in the newly renovated restaurant. Highlights include the manchego croquetas (Dhs50) which are undeniably moreish and come with a flavourful truffle tapenade. We also enjoyed the spicy rigatoni manchego (Dhs130), a light pasta dish, served al dente with a cheesy top. However, you can’t go without trying their truffle pizza (Dhs250), we’d happily return for this dish alone.

As with any luxury hotspot, the details make all the difference. From sticks of refreshing watermelon and feta delivered on a tray, to the ultra-comfortable cushions on each sun bed, the little treats make the experience all the more special.

On both, the weekend and weekdays, the price is Dhs800 per person with Dhs400 back to spend on food and drinks. Special offers are available for cabanas.

Sal, Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah, daily 10am to 7pm, from Dhs200. Tel: (04) 301 7600. jumeirah.com