The best new bars and restaurants to check out in Dubai
Have you been to any of them yet?
With an ever-amassing number of places to go in Dubai these days, it can be difficult to keep up. There have been some exciting new openings over the last few weeks that we’re thrilled to share with you below.
Whether you’re looking for a new lunch spot, or a late night date night spot, check out these hot new bars and restaurants to try in Dubai.
Deseo
Looking for an alfresco lunch spot? We bet you haven’t heard about Deseo yet. Me Dubai’s stylish pool bar offers a Latin American inspired spot to enjoy a range of bites an hand-crafted cocktails. With a view of the stunning rooftop pool, Deseo’s outdoor terrace makes for the ideal spot to relax throughout the afternoon, listening to tunes provided by resident DJ Shehzad K.
Deseo, Me Dubai, The Opus, Business Bay. @deseodubai
Jones the Grocer, West Beach
The long-awaited opening of Jones the Grocer at Palm West Beach has finally arrived. Open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, the ideally-located spot is ready to serve you throughout the day with seriously-good views. Choose from the external deck, overlooking the Arabian Gulf, or inside where the restaurant has been decorated with a modern, bright vibe.
Jones The Grocer, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (04) 568 2512. jonesthegrocer.com
Taiko
Famed Amsterdam restaurant Taiko recently opened its doors in Sofitel The Obelisk, Wafi. The contemporary Asian restaurant and bar offers ‘flavours and textures of the Far East’ headed up by Executive Chef and founder Schilo van Coevorden.
Taiko Dubai, Sofitel The Obelisk, Wafi, Dubai, Sat, Sun, Tue, Wed 5pm to 1am, Thur & Fri 5pm to 2.3am, closed Mon. Tel: (04) 281 4010. @taikodubai
Lana Lusa
Lana Lusa brings soulful Portuguese cuisine, fresh-baked treats and stunning design to the northern end of Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah 1. The menu is authentically Portuguese, from the on-site pastelaria, snap up freshly baked pasteis de nata (those flaky, burnished custard tarts) and bolo de bolacha (a sweet, biscuit-based cake).
Lana Lusa, Wasl 51, Jumeirah 1, daily 8am to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 380 1515. @lanalusadxb
Food District
Not just one restaurant, but a hub of many pop-up concepts in one. Food District is the new dining hall at The Pointe, where guests can choose from a range of cuisines and enjoy them all at the same time. There’s even a licensed bar to enjoy a tipple with your dishes.
Food District, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, First floor: Sat to Wed 12pm to 10pm, Thur & Fri 12pm to 12am, Ground floor: daily 9am to 10pm, opens November 8. Tel: (052) 509 4783. @food.district.ae
LDC Kitchen + Coffee
LDC Kitchen + Coffee, sibling concept of London Dairy Cafe, has opened its doors in One JLT, offering new branding, fresh new menu and chic interiors. Expect a fresh deli, extensive ice-cream selection and a bakery filled with fresh treats. There’s also an a la carte menu with a variety of favourites for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
LDC Kitchen + Coffee, One JLT, daily 7am to midnight. Tel: (04) 320 9669. @ldckitchen
Em Sherif Cafe
A luxury Middle Eastern Café has opened in Dubai with an all-day-dining experience. Dishes include the famous chicken msakhan, grills and sandwiches, as well as three different types of tabbouleh. You’ll find it in Al Manzil Downtown, under the shadow of Burj Khalifa.
Em Sherif Cafe, Al Manzil, Downtown Dubai, daily noon to midnight. Tel: (04) 330 4444. @emsherifcafedubai
Soho Beer Garden
Soho Garden has extended its offering with a new beer garden. The new venue comes in two parts, an indoor gastropub called The Foxglove, and the outdoor Beer Garden. Inside you can expect traditional pub decor and an extensive British and Irish beer selection.
Soho Beer Garden, Soho Garden Dubai, Meydan, daily 12pm to 3am. @sohogardendxb
Saya Caffe, Al Wasl
The third part of Dubai’s most Instagrammable floral restaurant, Saya Caffe, has opened its doors in Al Wasl 51. Following the success of its City Walk and Nakheel mall outlets, it’s no surprise the new venue is just as pink and pretty. Expect colourful mocktails, tasty treats and plenty of coffee, the cafe is the ideal spot to catch up with the girls.
Saya Caffe, Al Wasl 51, Jumeirah 1, daily 9am to 1am. Tel: (050) 541 8373. @sayacaffe.ae
The Void
The Void is a new neighbourhood hangout now open in Studio One Hotel, with up-cycled urban decor, daily drinks deals, shisha and a barbecue menu. Found on the third floor terrace, with industrial, contemporary decor, and a bright colour palette, The Void appeals to fun-loving residents of all ages. There’s even a dedicated area for the little ones to hang out in, called ‘Busy Kids Studio’. This will include a certified kids activity provider on weekends, so the grown-ups can relax and enjoy themselves without a worry.
The Void, Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, Sat to Wed 5pm to 3am, Thu & Fri 12pm to 3am. @thevoid.dxb
The Highlands
The Highlands is the new rooftop terrace found on the first floor of Sports City restaurant, The Pangolin. Surrounded by lush greenery, the restaurant, bar and terrace will be serving up ‘good vibes and views of the city’, as well as a tempting barbecue menu from the smoker and grill.
The Highlands, The Pangolin, Els Club, Dubai Sports City, Sun to Thur 4pm to 1am, Fri and Sat 4pm to 2am. Tel: (058) 573 2594. thepangolindubai.com