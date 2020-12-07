The best new bars and restaurants to check out in Dubai

Have you been to any of them yet?

With an ever-amassing number of places to go in Dubai these days, it can be difficult to keep up. There have been some exciting new openings over the last few weeks that we’re thrilled to share with you below.

Whether you’re looking for a new lunch spot, or a late night date night spot, check out these hot new bars and restaurants to try in Dubai.

Deseo

Looking for an alfresco lunch spot? We bet you haven’t heard about Deseo yet. Me Dubai’s stylish pool bar offers a Latin American inspired spot to enjoy a range of bites an hand-crafted cocktails. With a view of the stunning rooftop pool, Deseo’s outdoor terrace makes for the ideal spot to relax throughout the afternoon, listening to tunes provided by resident DJ Shehzad K.

Deseo, Me Dubai, The Opus, Business Bay. @deseodubai

Jones the Grocer, West Beach

The long-awaited opening of Jones the Grocer at Palm West Beach has finally arrived. Open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, the ideally-located spot is ready to serve you throughout the day with seriously-good views. Choose from the external deck, overlooking the Arabian Gulf, or inside where the restaurant has been decorated with a modern, bright vibe.

Jones The Grocer, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (04) 568 2512. jonesthegrocer.com

Taiko

Famed Amsterdam restaurant Taiko recently opened its doors in Sofitel The Obelisk, Wafi. The contemporary Asian restaurant and bar offers ‘flavours and textures of the Far East’ headed up by Executive Chef and founder Schilo van Coevorden.

Taiko Dubai, Sofitel The Obelisk, Wafi, Dubai, Sat, Sun, Tue, Wed 5pm to 1am, Thur & Fri 5pm to 2.3am, closed Mon. Tel: (04) 281 4010. @taikodubai

Lana Lusa

Lana Lusa brings soulful Portuguese cuisine, fresh-baked treats and stunning design to the northern end of Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah 1. The menu is authentically Portuguese, from the on-site pastelaria, snap up freshly baked pasteis de nata (those flaky, burnished custard tarts) and bolo de bolacha (a sweet, biscuit-based cake).