On the hunt for a new restaurant with a great view? If you’re a fan of authentic Greek-Mediterranean food, we’ve got just the place for you. Aiza is the new Greek-Mediterranean eatery that is set to open at The Pointe on December 31.

The restaurant is inspired by the Cyclades Islands in the Aegean Sea, with exposed stone, light hues and even a tree chandelier. In truly Greek style, there will even be a grove of olive trees and a finishing touch of dried golden palm leaves

You’ll be transported to the Mediterranean with an array of authentic Greek food such as cheeses, Kalamata olives, Mediterranean seafood and meats. Traditional Souvlaki will be prepared live at guests’ tables. Greek desserts include loukouma, baklava and orange pie.

The restaurant has a boho-chic terrace which will be perfect for dining al fresco. From Aiza’s position on the East Marina at The Pointe, you’ll have a cracking view of The Palm Fountain show and a spectacular firework display on New Year’s Eve.

Aiza is inviting you to celebrate the turning of the year on December 31, from 8.30pm. For Dhs550, enjoy a special menu of hot and cold starters, main courses and desserts, with a live DJ on hand. You’ll even get a plate to smash to ring in 2021, a traditional Greek activity.

Dishes include seabream marinated with citrus dressing, chicken souvlaki with spicy tzatziki and more. Mains include Greek-style lobster pasta, rib-eye steak with fresh herbs & Greek olive oil and lamb shank ladorigani, followed by an array of desserts.

Aiza will be open from 1pm on New Year’s Day with a special festive menu and DJ.

Aiza, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, opens December 31. @aiza_dubai

Images: Provided