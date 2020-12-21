We take you inside the venue with twenty bars, three restaurants, one beach club…

If there’s one thing Dubai does well, it’s boundary-pushing new venues, beach clubs, restaurants and dining concepts. When What’s On brought you the news first that BLA BLA, a colossal new beach club and dining destination was set to open in JBR soon, it was met with a massive response.

Whilst the venue has been kept mostly under wraps, ready for its big reveal in December (date yet to be confirmed), we’ve seen it with our very own eyes. We’re bringing you the exclusive first reveal or sneak peek, if you will, at the awesome new venue, which has its very own giant slide, leading from the top floor to the ground floor. We’re not kidding.

With twenty bars, three restaurants and one huge beach club, all in one place, you won’t need to go anywhere else. The day-to-night destination will help you to make the day what you want it to be. Beach day? No problem. Causal dining? Sorted. Sundowners? Absolutely. Nightlife? Got you covered.

There will be two phases of opening, with plenty of surprises along the way. In Phase One, the idyllic beach club plus three restaurants and ten of the twenty bars will be open and ready to welcome you. The JBR venue overlooks the Gulf Sea, Bluewaters Island and Ain Dubai, or the ‘Dubai Eye’ as it’s known.

The beach club (at which a ladies’ day is set to launch in the New Year) boasts a sparkling azure pool, Bali-style beach bar and a dedicated pool bar. Prices for sun loungers will be Dhs150, Sunday to Thursday, with Dhs100 redeemable on F&B, and Dhs250 on weekends, with Dhs200 redeemable.

Also opening are Japanese and Italian restaurants, plus a cool smokehouse kiosk that can also be accessed from JBR The Walk. On the second floor, complete with a terrace, you’ll find themed bars including Tag Bar, Lightbox Bar, Lounge Bar, Irish Bar and the Record Room.

If that wasn’t enough, an ultra-cool back room, adorned with mesmerizing lights, a giant glittering disco ball and innovative furniture, boasts three more themed bars. These are: The Japanese Bar with a light-up floor; The Hollywood Bar with a sleek finish; plus The Maximalist Bar.

Phase Two looks set to be revealed in the New Year (2021) and get ready to be wowed. You’ll find the ten remaining bars under one roof in a giant tent. No expense has been spared in the design of each themed bar, which are committed to taking you on a different experience at every turn.

Bla Bla, JBR, Dubai, opening soon…

