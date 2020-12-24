It’s the most wonderful time of the year…

Christmas Day is tomorrow and for most of us, that means we’re probably already enjoying some time off work. Christmas Eve celebrations have become almost as big as Christmas Day itself and if you’re looking for some last-minute plans, we’ve got just the thing.

Australian surfer bar Bidi Bondi’s has certainly stood the test of time in Dubai, having been around for years, and that means they really know how to throw a party. Head there tonight, December 24, for a festive Christmas Eve party that kicks off from 7pm.

It’s named the ‘Xmas Jumper Party’ and you’re invited to get into the holiday spirit by dressing up. We’re talking Christmas jumpers, tinsel and even a Christmas suit if you’ve got one. Anyone who comes dressed up will received 50 per cent off their next Bidis Red Strip.

If you’re not familiar with this, it’s Bidi’s signature strip of vouchers to ensure you’re enjoying a great deal. Each voucher gets you four selected house beverages and a meal or five house beverages for a wallet-friendly Dhs195.

Live music will be keeping you entertained all night with Becs and Adrian playing some epic tunes. We reckon there’ll be more than the fair share of classic Christmas hits so get ready to belt them out for all of those festive feels.

Bidi Bondi’s is pretty busy every day of the week so we’d recommend booking ahead to ensure you bag a table. If you want to head down early, there’s a happy hour on all day today.

Bidi Bondi’s, Al Manhal Building, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, from 7pm, December 24. Tel: (0)4 427 0515. bidibondi.com

Image: Social