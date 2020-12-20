What’s Christmas without the hot festive drink?

Christmas is literally days away and that means that we’re fully in festive mode. Mulled wine is the spiced warm wine drink that Christmas just isn’t complete without. Naturally, we’ve hunted around for where you can get your hands on it in Dubai.

Here’s where to find mulled wine in Dubai this Christmas…

1. Vibe 2.0

It’s officially Christmas time and, for many, it’s the time to shelve the ice cold wines and sip on a festive warm mulled wine. Vibe 2.0 in DIFC is offering a free glass of mulled wine to guests throughout December. From now until December 31, anyone who orders a main course from their holiday season menu after 7pm at the cool DIFC bar can enjoy a complimentary glass of the warm Christmassy drink.

Vibe 2.0, Podium Level, Gate Avenue, DIFC, daily from 7pm until December 31. Tel: (800) 8423. @vibeuae

2. Festive Wonderland, La Mer

A brand new festive pop-up has opened at La Mer and will run daily for the next two weeks. The free-to-enter Festive Wonderland has everything you need to get you in the Christmas spirit, from festive food stalls, to live music, mulled wine and more.

Festive Wonderland, La Mer, daily 5pm to 2am, Dec 15 to Jan 1, free entry. @festivewonderlanddxb

3. The Scene by Simon Rimmer

Enjoy your mulled wine overlooking the Dubai Marina from the gorgeous terrace at The Scene by Simon Rimmer. Indoors, the restaurant is decked out in full festive fare and there’s even a huge gingerbread house. Mulled wine is available daily throughout December and it’s priced at Dhs49.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Pier 7, Dubai, Sat to Wed 10am to 12am, Thurs & Fri, 10am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 422 2328. @thescenebysimonrimmer_dxb

4. Raffles

Tuck into a delightfully Christmassy Afternoon Tea at Raffles Salon this December, which comes with a glass of mulled wine. The festive version of the British classic will be served daily from 2pm to 7pm along with performances from a live pianist.

Raffles Salon, Raffles Dubai, festive afternoon tea served until January 7, 2pm to 7pm, Dhs180. raffles.com

5. Bab Al Shams

From December 12 to 20, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort will be transformed into a Christmas wonderland. The desert-themed festive market will run from 6pm to 10pm each day, bringing Christmas spirit to the sand dunes. A massive 40-foot Christmas tree will take centre stage. Santa’s carriage will also be on display, along with the chance for little ones to meet the big man himself. With a cup of mulled wine or hot chocolate in hand, shop for gifts at the festive stalls, or browse the food kiosks stocked with minced pies, Christmas cookies and all your favourite treats.

Bab Al Shams Festive Market, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort, Al Qudra Road, Dubai. Dec 12 to 20, 6pm to 10pm. Dhs50 for children (redeemable on food and drinks), adults free. Tel: (04) 809 6194. babalshams.com

6. Grand Hyatt Dubai

Following the success of the Brew Garden, Grand Hyatt Dubai is transforming its grounds into the Grand Christmas Garden, every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from now until December 26. There’ll be a European-inspired festive menu, filled with sausages and roast meats, Christmastime drinks such as mulled wine and hot chocolate, and a retail store selling gifts and decorations.

Grand Hyatt Dubai, Oud Metha Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dec 10 to 26, Thu to Sat, 3pm to 10pm. Limited tables available. Tel: (0)55 6065059. hyattrestaurants.com

Pure Sky Lounge

Pure Sky Lounge and Dining is bringing the festive cheer to JBR, with the launch of a new Christmas-themed ladies’ night. The specially crafted drinks are sure to get you in the spirit of the season, with gingerbread martinis, classic mulled wine, tropical eggnog and a spicy bourbon drink dubbed the ‘hottest toddy’, flavoured with cloves, orange and lemon.

Santa Baby Ladies’ Night, Pure Sky Lounge and Dining, Hilton Dubai The Walk, JBR, Wed Nov 25 to Dec 31, from 9pm to midnight. Dhs99 for two festive cocktails and a Christmas dessert platter. Tel: (04) 318 2319. Email: Restaurant.JBR@hilton.com. instagram.com/pureskylounge/