Were you still mulling over your post-Christmas Day brunch plans?

Tomorrow, December 25, Christmas Day is finally going to be here and we’re sure you’ll be booked and ready for your Christmas Day brunch. But have you thought about what to do post-brunch? Secret Parties has you covered with a mega after-brunch party.

The Secret Santa Party will take place at Festive Wonderland, La Mer on Friday, December 25. It will kick off from 5pm and run until 2am. Keep the festivities going with live music, international DJs and mixed festive entertainment.

Tickets are priced at Dhs150 for entry which is inclusive of three selected house beverages. If your Christmas dinner wasn’t enough, food stalls will be located around the venue to satiate any late-night hunger pangs.

You’ll find the Festive Wonderland at La Mer which is located in Jumeirah 1, between the Pearl Jumeirah and Jumeirah Bay. Unsurprisingly, Festive Wonderland will be decked out in true Christmas style with Christmas trees, twinkling lights and more.

La Mer’s popular bar, The Bungalow, has set up an enormous outdoor area, with socially-distant picnic benches in front of a huge stage. From festive food stalls, to live music, mulled wine, super-sized pints and more, it looks set to be an epic party.

Secret Parties have earned a reputation for throwing some of Dubai’s most popular ladies’ days, parties and brunches, including Secret Garden Brunch at Flair 5, Secret Jungle Brunch at Mama Zonia and plenty more.

Secret Santa Party, Festive Wonderland, Le Mer, Jumeirah 1, Friday December 25, 5pm to 2am, Dhs150 inclusive of three house beverages. secret-parties.com

Images: Secret Parties