The UAE boasts endless breathtaking nature spots, but a new one that has been found will certainly take you by surprise. Ever heard of a bright pink lake before? Exactly that has been discovered in the UAE, by young Emirati photographer Ammar Al Farsi.

The 19-year old student from Sharjah captured shots of the lake in Ras al Khaimah, which can be found in Saraya Islands. He subsequently posted images of the pink phenomenon to his Twitter account, which have taken the internet world by storm.

البحيرة الوردية من الجوو 🍓💖

— Ammar Alfarsi || عمار الفارسي (@ammar_alfarsii) January 18, 2021

The aerial shots show the lake, reported by Al Khaleej daily to be 40 metres long and 10 metres wide, literally colored in a cotton-candy pink, right across the water. According to Gulf News, the shots were taken via drone, approximately 100 metres from the coast at Saraya Islands.

Dr. Saif Al Ghais, Director General of the Environment Protection and Development Authority in Ras AlKhaimah, who was quoted in the Arabic daily Al Khaleej, said: “The water discoloration and its transformation to pink is due to the proliferation of red algae, which include more than 4,000 species.”

The revelation of the pink lakes comes amidst an already strange day, nature-wise today, January 19. This morning, Dubai residents woke up to a rather ominous thick blanket of fog.

Images: @ammar_alfarsii