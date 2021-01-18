The stunning Dubai lakes are best seen from the air…

There’s no shortage of boundary-pushing architecture and landscaping in this beautiful city, and one that really makes us feel all warm and fuzzy on the inside is the ‘Love Lakes’ in Dubai’s Al Qudra.

These man-made lakes are shaped into two interlocking hearts, alongside a grouping of trees which actually spell out the word ‘love’. Naturally, these are best seen from the air. Dubai Media Office just released a new satellite image of the lakes and it got us wanting to see more.

Of course, the Love Lakes weren’t made just to be seen from the air. Discover over 16,000 trees and plants as well as beautiful koi carp. Walk, jog or run there, or set up camp and enjoy a barbecue surrounded by loved ones.

Here are some incredible images of Dubai’s Love Lakes…

Captured by the UAE’s KhalifaSat…

Image captured by #UAE‘s KhalifaSat, showing #Dubai’s Love Lake, one of Al Qudra’s lakes. pic.twitter.com/TdAR7KKmFi — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 18, 2021

Captured by Dubai’s Crown Prince…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

Another aerial shot…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaston Subovsky (@gsubovsky)

Make sure you don’t miss the sunset…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Udit 📷 [Famished Explorer] (@uditss)

Or forget to feed the fish…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YoOnz YoAx (@its_yoax)

Get that perfect Instagram shot…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai – Photographer 📸 (@lykpix)

There’s so much to see…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laila Rasheed (@lailahrasheed)

At the stunning Love Lakes…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kal_🙆🏻‍♀️ (@kalani_dah)

Images: Instagram