The new restaurant by La Cantine will open on January 24…

Twiggy is the name of the brand new beachside restaurant by La Cantine. Found in Park Hyatt Dubai, the chic alfresco restaurant offers stunning Dubai skyline views. Twiggy has also taken over the hotel’s man-made beach, Lagoon, combining the two luxurious destinations into one delightful destination.

While Lagoon is already open, the restaurant will be making its arrival on January 24. Named after the iconic sixties model, Twiggy is as bold and playful as its muse. The space features bare wooden tables, mixed-tone blue cushions and comfortable outdoor seating.

The Mediterranean menu includes a tempting truffle pizza, burrata and fresh seafood such as lobster, oysters and carpaccio as well as light and refreshing salads. Overlooking Lagoon, the restaurant offers a relaxed yet inviting atmosphere, with natural details and friendly service.

Lagoon is comprised of an 100-metre infinity pool paired against a man-made sandy shore, creating a lagoon-like effect. The view is something to behold, as guests are treated to an uninterrupted skyline view behind Dubai Creek.

You can book your sun bed at Lagoon right now, prices start from Dhs200 on weekdays and Dhs250 on weekends. A gazebo spot is perfect for two guests and costs Dhs400 on weekdays and Dhs600 on weekends (per couple).

If you’re with a group of friends, a cabana makes an ideal choice. Ranging to suit groups of six to 12 people, there’s Coco, Bardot or Grace to choose from. Prices for the cabanas range between Dhs1,000 and Dhs3,000.

The team behind Twiggy has already had unfaltering success with La Cantine and Lana Lusa, so it is sure to become the newest Dubai hotspot when it officially opens on January 24.

Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, restaurant opens Jan 24, Lagoon 9am to sunset, Twiggy 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 602 1105. @twiggydubai