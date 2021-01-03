The perfect compliment to Dubai’s blue skies and sunshine…

With almost year-round sunshine, blue skies and swathes of golden sandy beaches, if there’s one thing Dubai does well, it’s a luxe beachside venue. Naturally, in a city that never stops, some brand new ones are opening soon and we’re excited.

Here are three fantastic beachside venues opening in Dubai soon…

Bla Bla

Where: JBR

Bla Bla is the huge new beach club and dining concept that everyone eagerly has their eyes on. It’s expected to open in the next couple of weeks (January 2021) and with twenty bars, three restaurants and one huge beach club, all in one place, you won’t need to go anywhere else. In Phase One of opening, the idyllic beach club plus three restaurants and ten of the twenty bars will be open and ready to welcome you. Phase Two, you’ll find the ten remaining themed bars under one roof in a giant tent. It’s going to be epic.

Bla Bla, The Beach opposite JBR, Dubai, opening soon…

Lucky Fish

Where: West Beach, Palm Jumeirah

Lucky Fish is the brand new beach spot at West Beach, Palm Jumeirah (home to Koko Bay, Aprons & Hammers Beach House, and more) that is slated to open at the end of January 2021. According to the website, the beachy venue will comprise of an indoor restaurant, decked out in natural hues, plus an outdoor terrace and beach seating, perfect for alfresco dining. You’ll also find luxurious beach cabanas and king-sized sun beds, perfect for catching those rays. The menu will be Mediterranean with influences of Italian, French and Spanish flavours.

Lucky Fish, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, opening soon…

Twiggy

Where: Park Hyatt Dubai

The gourmet minds behind La Cantine du Faubourg, Lana Lusa and Ninive have sneakily opened a beach club in Park Hyatt Dubai. As you do. Located just next to the new infinity lagoon, Twiggy by La Cantine is an adults-only beach club that puts a focus on serving delicious Mediterranean fare.

Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt Dubai, opening soon…

