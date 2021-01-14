Head here for the cocktails and bar bites, stay for the offbeat tunes and good vibes…

Inventive drinks prepared by highly skilled (and friendly) bartenders, flavourful dishes and eye-catching graffiti art – that’s just a little taste of what you can expect when you step inside this urban bar at the newly opened Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown.

Hidden behind an unassuming door, you’ll be welcomed by a dark tunnel lit by a ‘Tokyo meets Dubai’ light installation designed by locally based artist Maxime Cramatte of Satwa 3000.

Once inside, your eyes are immediately drawn to the colourful artworks running the length of the sleek bar. The striking murals have been painted directly onto the wall by Syrian artist Baseen Rayynes, and are definitely worth a photo or two – and trust us, this won’t be the only time you reach for your phone during your visit.

The rest of the walls in this artsy bar feature a distressed brick effect covered in graffiti by Paul Bruwer of The Domino art collective – all inspired by the back streets of Satwa in Old Dubai.

While the art and design are mesmerising enough to keep stealing your attention, draw your eyes to the magic taking place behind the bar. Here, the expert mixologists heighten the creative energy of the bar in with their crafty cocktails. Serving up beverages with unique flavour combinations and multi-sensory experimental presentations, not only are the concoctions highly enjoyable, but they are highly Instagram-worthy.

Once again, taking inspiration from the local traditions, the cocktails have been crafted using spices and dried fruits sourced from the local souk.

And like true artists, the creative bartenders don’t slack when it comes to presentation. Served up with crystal clear ice, in spray cans, bowls and much more, these sips are mini works of art in themselves.

As for snacks, you can pair your drink-to-the-last-drop beverage with a pan-Asian bite or two from the food menu. Blending together contemporary and well-loved Asian street food dishes, the menu features delicious tastes that are diverse, bursting with flavour and absolutely exclusive. And they have some lip-smacking desserts you have to try, too.

For a multi-sensory experience, Dubai-based independent DJs and record collectors spin carefully curated indie tunes, spanning rare records and well-known classics.

And if you want a breath of fresh air, you can head outside to the terrace where you can soak in the views of the Downtown skyline.

Off The Wall will open to the public tomorrow on Friday, January 15 – just make sure you make a reservation before you head on over.

Off The Wall, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, Downtown Dubai, opens Jan 15, daily 5pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 210 2213. hotelindigo.com/dubai

Images: Joachim Guay/What’s On