Bookworms get ready because the Big Bad Wolf is back in town…

The biggest book sale in the world, the Big Bad Wolf is coming back to UAE, and for the very first time, the event will take place online with amazing deals that will blow bibliophiles away.

The Big Bad Wolf Sharjah by Sharjah Book Authority will take place on January 23 to 25 and will be held exclusively on UAE shopping – noon.com.

The online event takes place over the course of three days on the online shopping platform where you can scroll and add to cart to your heart’s content. You can snap up some great deals and receive up to 90 per cent off books. Now, that’s major saving right there.

The event in the past has featured no less than three million books all available at a discounted rate, and while the Big Bad Wolf sale online this year will feature only English books, we still imagine lovers of the written word will be scrolling for hours on end.

Expect genres of all kind from fiction to horror, drama and more. And of course, there will something for readers of all ages. And don’t forget, books make for a perfect gift for loved ones, too.

However, we do recommend having your wishlist ready and don’t forget to slot in some time to make space on the bookshelf over the weekend.

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements on the Sharjah Book Authority social media accounts.

Big Bad Wolf Sharjah, from Jan 23 to 25, noon.com / @sharjahbookauthority

