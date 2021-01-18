R evel in the best and most iconic Hollywood music of the past and present…

We all love movies, but sometimes, it’s their soundtracks that stick around in your head long after you’ve left the theatre or shut off the laptop. So, if you find yourself singing or humming iconic Hollywood music from time to time, then this night is one you don’t want to miss.

UAE-based NSO Symphony Orchestra, conducted by NSO Music Director Andrew Berryman is celebrating its 10th anniversary by bringing an array of spectacular film scores to life in a rousing concert on February 20 at Dubai Opera. There is a matinee show at 2pm plus an evening performance at 8pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The unique event will have film buffs and music lovers alike lining up to nab tickets to listen to the scores of their favourite movies such as Star Wars, Pirates of the Caribbean, Gladiator, The Pink Panther, Apollo 13, The King’s Speech and many more.

Additionally, there will even be a performance by special guest artist, emirati pianist and composer Hamad Altaee. The local musician will perform Journey of Victory while being accompanied by NSO.

Excited? With a theme song alive in your head, make your way to the Dubai Opera website to snap up your tickets. Prices start from Dhs195 per person.

Do note, if you’re coming with a family larger than four, you can email boxoffice@dubaiopera.com to ensure you get seats together. Children under the age of two will not be allowed to enter, and those above that age require a ticket.

It is worth noting that you will have to wear your face mask at all times while in the Dubai Opera and you are requested to not attend if you have Covid-19 like symptoms.

Movie Music Gala, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, February 20, 2pm and 8pm, prices start from Dhs195. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Images: Dubai Opera