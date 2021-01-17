This is a big ‘yes’ from us…

It’s already past the mid of January and if you’re looking for a break for a couple of hours to switch off and get in some laughs, this is one event that you shouldn’t miss out on.

The Noise Next Door is the United Kingdom’s premier improv comedy troupe and they’re heading to Dubai at the end of the month to get your jaws aching from laughter with their exhilarating act.

The best news is that it’s fun for the entire family from ages 6 to 96.

Here’s what you need to know.

Noise Next Door… sound familiar? Well, the four gents are an improvisational theatre quartet who participated in Series 14 of Britain’s Got Talent.

You can catch that cool (and completely improv) act below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Remember, the show in Dubai will also be totally improv. So, the cheeky and charming quartet will take audience suggestions and transform them into fantastically funny scenes and songs – all in the blink of an eye.

Expect ludicrous characters, witty one-liners, epic stories, and explosive physicality.

Ticket and other important details.

The dates to note for your diary are January 28 and 29. A mix of kids and family shows will be hosted, so pick accordingly.

On January 28, the quartet will be performing at Movenpick JBR, Dubai at 8.30pm.

The next day, on January 29, they will be hopping onboard the QE2 at Mina Rashid. The show begins at 8.30pm. Snacks can be purchased on board.

Tickets cost Dhs160 per person and can be purchased here.

For kids, a special show is taking place on Friday, January 29. The first show is at 10.30am, the second at 3pm. It will be two halves of approximately 40 minutes each with a 20-minute interval.

Tickets for the kid’s show will cost Dhs130 per person.

Whose line is it, two venues QE2, Port Mina Rashid and Movenpick JBR, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Dhs160 family show on Jan 28 and 29, 8.30pm (both shows) Dhs130 kid’s show on Jan 29 (10.30am and 3pm), Tel:(0)4 355 1862, thelaughterfactory.com

Images: The Laughter Factory