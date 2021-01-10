These performances are not to be missed…

This February, the Russian State Opera is bringing three of its acclaimed productions to Dubai Opera.

For one week, from February 4 to 10, audiences can look forward to revelling in the wonder of Bizet’s Carmen, Verdi’s Aida and a new version of Adolphe Adam’s Giselle.

Can’t wait? Here are the details you need to know.

Giselle

When: February 4 to 6

Kicking off the unforgettable experience at Dubai Opera is the most romantic ballet in the world, Giselle.

The story follows ill peasant girl Giselle who falls in love with the handsome Prince Albrecht, who has been unfaithful to her. When a jealous rival claims her fiance, the heartbreak is too much for Giselle who is driven mad by despair and ends up taking her own life.

When Prince Albrecht visits her grave after the funeral, the spirits of women betrayed before their wedding days return to take revenge on their philandering fiancés by dancing them to death. And it’s only Giselle’s powerful love that can save Albrecht from this cruel fate, proving that love can conquer all – even death.

Carmen

When: February 7 and 8

Known for its brilliant melodies, enthralling atmosphere and orchestration, Carmen tells the story of the downfall of Don José – a naive soldier who falls head over heels in love with Carmen, a seductive, free-spirited femme fatale. Don Jose, infatuated with Carmen, abandons his childhood sweetheart and neglects his military duties, only to lose Carmen to the glamorous Escamillo.

Love, treachery, passion and betrayal, Carmen has it all.

Aida

When: February 9 and 10

Be teleported to ancient Egypt with this brand-new production of Aida complete with luxurious sets and splendid new costumes.

The story follows the princess of Ethiopia – Aida, who falls in love with the Egyptian General, Radames who is also strongly smitten by Aida. Radames is chosen to lead the war with Ethiopia by the king and Aida is left to choose between her lover or her father and her country.

Ticket prices per show start from Dhs300 per person and can be purchased here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, February 4 to 10, prices start from Dhs300. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com