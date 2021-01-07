Fanatical about flat whites? A know-it-all for nitro coffee? Get your morning fuel from one of these Abu Dhabi speciality cafes…

DRVN Coffee

Dmitriy Grekhov spent time at the handsome Café Rider in Dubai before branching out to Abu Dhabi. His stylish two-storey café in Al Rawdah combines his love for coffee and cars with both an in-house roaster and a collection of rare classic cars encased in glass. The baristas roast their own beans sourcing from the best farms from around the world. Food options run the gamut from shakshouka to acai bowls, but we suggest you take full advantage of the in-house pizza oven and order something doughy. A new branch has just opened on Hudayriyat.

Al Rawdah and Hudayriyat. Tel: (02) 441 7774, @drvn_coffee

The Echo Café Abu Dhabi

This pretty cafe, which has an rather wonderful retro font logo on its coffee cups and packaging, now keeps workers well caffeinated in the Khalifa Park area. The proprietors roast their beans in-house using beans from as far as Honduras, Costa Rica, Rwanda, and Kenya, and they’d gladly share the stories of these farms and the farmers themselves if you can spare the time.

Al Sunbulah St – Zone 1Rowdhat Abu Dhabi, 7.30am to 10pm. @theechomachine

Soo Matcha

You may have noticed a new green food taking over your Instagram feed. That’s matcha, one of the buzziest food trends going. Matcha lovers say the powder has loads of superfood-like benefits so why not give it a try at Soo Matcha, the UAE’s first all matcha inspired café located on Al Banadir Street, Muroor. You’ll find everything on the menu from matcha morning yogurt, matcha ice cream, matcha and coconut milk iced lattes, and more, all which use ceremonial Japanese grade of matcha green tea.

20 Al Banadir St, Sat to Thu 11am to 11pm, Fri 2pm to 11pm. WhatsApp: (050) 566 8085, @soomatcha.uae

Coffee Architecture

Emirati architect, and Q grader barista, Nooran Albannay founded Coffee Architecture because she wanted to create a space in Abu Dhabi built on love, care and joy. She had a vision to have people from all walks of life visit her space, but on one condition – they had to love coffee. And if they didn’t, she would do her best to change their minds. Now Coffee Architecture attracts coffee lovers, and those looking for a space to relax. The menu is simple: Black coffees (brewed using different apparatus); white coffees (including flat white, cortados and lattes), affogatos, teas and hot chocolate. There’s also a small selection of baked bites include brioche, cakes, and brownies.

Building 9, Mamsha Al Sadiyaat, Sat to Wed 8am to 10pm, Thu to Fri 8am to 12am. @coffee_architecture

Images: Instagram