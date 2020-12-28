Helping you start 2021 the right way…

One of the capital’s best-loved brunching events, Eat, Play, Laugh is returning to the recently-reopened Kuzbara, Marriott Downtown. And prices start at just Dhs260.

It’s an event that puts a firm focus on all three elements of the ultimate brunching experience, good food, good drinks and good times.

Starting on January 15, 2021 (although there is a special NYE teaser session available too) and then continuing every Friday between 12.30pm and 4pm.

On eating

There is a strong mix of international cuisine on the brunch menu with carvery stations and a stacked seafood bar; South-East Asian street food and Malay-Thai delicacies; aromatic Indian dishes; sushi and pasta.

On playing

Brunch has evolved to mean more than a meal. Now we show up to throw down. We demand to be entertained. And it’s an area that Kuzbara does not neglect.

Guests can enjoy giant Jenga, darts and foosball in addition to the eclectic-deck bangers of the resident DJ.

On laughing

Keep the good times rolling with an after-party at Velocity Sports Bar from 4pm to midnight, where selected drinks are just Dhs24.

Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street (Old Airport Road), 12.30pm to 4pm, Eat (soft drink) package Dhs260 per person, Play package is Dhs375 per person inclusive of house beverages and signature blended drinks, Laugh package is priced at Dhs415 and includes access Italian bubbles, kids under six go free and the charge for kids six to 12 is Dhs90. Tel: (02) 304 7777, marriottdowntownabudhabilife.com