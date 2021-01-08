Weekend shenanigans coming in hot…

With a vaccination campaign in full swing, spectator events starting up again, bright blue skies and some amazing food adventures on offer, 2021 is already giving us big reasons to smile and we’re just a week in.

Thursday, January 7

It’s all coming up Rosés

The new spiritual home of Abu Dhabi’s barefoot Bohemian tribe, Cove Beach has launched an evening version of the brand’s popular ladies’ sesh. The parties formally known as Rosé All Day, are now Rosé All Night, and come with a 8pm to 11pm slot every Thursday. It’s Dhs99 for unlimited sparkling grape and blended beverages, alongside mixed platters of gastro-nibbles.

Makers District, Al Reem Island, every Thu to 8pm to 11pm, Dhs99. Tel: (056) 398 7895, @covebeachabudhabi

Staring the new year with some shawarma-therapy

Shawarma OGs Malak Al Tawouk have launched a new direct delivery service in the capital and it’s kind of a big deal. The eatery offers, a mix of traditional Arabian street food alongside some banging burgers, and for a limited time only, a special (What’s On approved) menu of sliders. Pick up either three or six fun-sized-buns packed with chicken, crispy chicken, beefburger, cheeseburger, barbecue (chicken or beef) burger, and chili burger (also available in beef or chicken). Order yours through the mobile app or by calling (600) 500 961.

Home delivery available daily 11am to 2am. Tel: (600) 500 961, @malakaltawoukuae

Friday, January 8

Break the fast, not the bank

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi (@marriottdowntownad)

Bang in the heart of Downtown, this laidback diner is offering a lazy weekend breakfast that takes some beating. Early or late to rise, you can stick your fork into fluffy buttermilk pancakes, warm banana bread, French toast, waffles, parfaits and puddings for just Dhs85. Or for an extra Dhs15 you can unlock premium menu items such as smoked salmon, avocado egg benedict, Nutella French toast, as well as berry and banana smoothies. Tea and coffee is free-to-stream with both packages.

Central Grounds, Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street, 8am to 3pm Fri to Sat, Dhs85 for adults (Dhs50 for kids aged six to 12). Tel: (02) 304 7777, @marriottdowntownad

In case you can’t choose between supercars and super heores

Yas theme parks are helping you start 2021 the right way with all the thrills for less dollar (dirham) bills. The new ’Double the fun in 2021′ package gives you access to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi for just Dhs310. The offer runs from January 4, 2021 to February 20, 2021. And you don’t have to cram it all into one day, you can spread the fun over two separate visits.

Reservation is currently mandatory prior to visiting either park, and you’ll be able to book the tickets on either wbworldabudhabi.com or ferrariworldabudhabi.com websites.

Crudo awakenings

If you’re into seafood, Market Kitchen has got a weekend promo you need to catch. Su-Viche includes a mix of citrus-soaked ceviche and their signature ‘Crispy Sushi’, alongside a flow of house drinks… and it’s only Dsh199 per person.

Le Royal Meridien, Sheikh Khalifa Street, every Thu, Fri and Sat from 7pm. Tel: (02) 695 0515, @marketkitchenabudhabi

Saturday, January 9

Ware we wanna be

Hand’s up if you love a Saturday ladies’ night? We bring great news, there’s a massive one (4pm till closing) at Pearl Rotana’s The Warehouse. You can cash-in your feminine wiles for a full 50 per cent off your bar bill, food and drink. Squad leader, it’s time, assemble the gang.

Warehouse Wine & Tapas, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre – Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, 4pm until 1am. Tel: (02) 307 5552.

Annexed episode

Sophisticated tribe hive, Annex at The Abu Dhabi Edition is dedicated to making our weekends great again. Split into Annex Rooftop and the Annex Club, the ‘multi-level entertainment space’ returns with a new laidback Saturday raving session, with marina views, free-flowing drinks, nibbles and bohemian beats. Hosted between 5pm and 11.30pm, it’s your invitation to see off the weekend in style — the drinks list includes bubbles and mixology, the setlist is straight Balearic chill, and at Dhs248 for the house package (5pm to 8pm) and Dhs199 for soft, we’re calling it… issa whole vibe.

Annex, The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, Thu and Fri rooftop 7pm to 11.30pm, club 11.30pm to 4am, Sat rooftop 5pm to 11.30pm, Tel: (02) 208 0000, @annexabudhabi

That’s a rap

Manarat Al Saadiyat is hosting a notoriously BIG exhibition, ‘Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop’ with invaluable assistance from cultural and lifestyle Kingpins, Sole. On display, you’ll find treasures from four decades of booth-fire, digging through crates and the sound of 808s — including photographs, albums, magazine covers and memorabilia, helping to chart Hip-Hop history.

Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Cultural District, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, daily 10am to 8pm, until May 31. Dhs30 per person. Tel: (0)2 657 5800. manaratalsaadiyat.ae

