Techno, techno, techno, techno…

The capital’s nightlife scene is set to vibe a little bit deeper this weekend.

The infectious tribal loops of Cove Beach Dubai’s popular deep house night are making their way to the Abu Dhabi outpost.

Garden of Cove will now take place at the Makers District location on Al Reem Island every Saturday from 1pm until late.

Allowing you to wind down your weekend with slick beats from veteran techno deck selectas such as DJ Angelo and DJ Eva.

It’s not just the rhythms that slap, entry comes with a tasty little food and beverage package that’s worth ‘putting your hands up in the air’ for.

Bliss out to the atmospheric beats on your own day bed, with four hours of unlimited house beverages and 20 per cent discount on the food menu, all for Dhs299.

More to disCOVEr

Ladies’ night

The new spiritual home of Abu Dhabi’s barefoot Bohemian tribe, Cove Beach has launched an evening version of the brand’s popular ladies’ day sesh.

Rosé All Night, and come with a 8pm to 11pm slot every Thursday. It’s Dhs99 for unlimited sparkling grape and blended beverages, alongside mixed platters of gastro-nibbles between 8pm and 11pm.

Ladies can still enjoy the Rosé All Day in the lead up too, it’s Dhs159 for unlimited pink sips between midday and 5pm.

Little Havana

On Wednesdays guys and gals can both unlock a lush Latin hospitality package. From 8pm pay Dhs199 for a fiestsa of free-flow, two select bites, and tunes from the spicy end of the Americas.

Unplugged

If you like your Tuesdays live and loud, Unplugged puts is putting on your kind of show. Enjoy the soulful sounds of Cuban group @anayvisclub and Latin DJ joe.b.hanna, paired with a free-flow package and two bites for Dhs199.

How to book Cove Beach Abu Dhabi

Makers District, Al Reem Island, Garden of Cove takes place every Sat to 1pm to late, Dhs299 for a day bed, four hours of unlimited house bevs and 20 per cent discount on the food menu. Tel: (056) 398 7895, @covebeachabudhabi