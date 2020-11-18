Cove Beach Abu Dhabi to open just in time for the long weekend…

Back in October, we broke the news that ultra-luxe Dubai shoreline hangout, Cove Beach would be opening a second UAE location at Makers District on Al Reem Island.

And now, after stumbling on a countdown announcement on the venue’s website, What’s On can bring you the news that the official opening date should be November 27.

More details were shared on an Instagram post that’s since been removed, but we believe the launch will be celebrated with a suitably demure opening party from midday “till late”.

Yes, the capital’s luxurious vibe-tribe beach club, with a 100-seat alfresco restaurant and lounge, a sea-pool set in the ocean, cabanas, an infinity pool deck, and 300 metres of pristine private beach lapped by cut-glass island waters – will be open before the long National Day weekend.

The 1,000 guest capacity club, was created in collaboration with IMKAN, will be part of the new Reem-based Makers District, a creative hub tying together innovative retail, leisure, entrepreneurial and artisanal concepts, and staging them in a modern-bohemian, architectural wonderwork.

Rosé coloured glasses

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi will be importing some of the Dubai venue’s best-loved weekly features. And yes, that does include the Ladies’ Day — ‘Rosé All Day’.

Guests of the capital’s Cove will also be able to experience ‘Unplugged’ – a collection of the country’s finest musical talent live, loud and making waves in an undeniably spectacular setting.

Details on the Saturday brunch will also be released soon, and with the promise of a continuation of the brand’s proud culinary reputation, it’s certainly something worth getting excited about.

Talking about the launch, Adel Ghazzawi, Co-founder of Cove Beach and operating company LIVIT Hospitality Management, said: “The opening of the UAE’s second Cove Beach venue reflects the appetite for great food, entertainment and premium lifestyle venues – a positive marker for the post-covid era.”

“Not only does this further the success story of Cove Beach, it also highlights the resilience of the industry, and we’re proud to be able to welcome 100 additional hospitality industry workers into the Cove Beach family.”

This genuinely will be a landmark event for Abu Dhabi’s entertainment scene, a new home for the capital’s bare-foot jet-set and we can’t wait to see you all on the sand.

Images: Provided