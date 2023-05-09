Ladies’ Day deals erry dame day…

We know. It ain’t easy being a queen, those crowns can rest heavy on the head — which is where ladies nights come in. A celebration of the feminine spirit, and more importantly, free-she-stuff.

So, where are the best ladies’ nights in Abu Dhabi?

Monday

Pacifico Tiki

At this tropical location, you can travel to Polynesia without the price of a flight tag. Kickstart your week and gather the gals for a night at Pacifico Tiki for a tropical ladies’ night of unlimited drinks when dining from 8pm to 10pm, and again on Thursdays from 7pm to 10pm. If gents want to join in on the fun, this will cost Dhs399.

Al Bandar Marina, Al Raha Beach, 8pm to 10pm Mon. Tel: (050) 696 9298, pacificotiki.com

Market Kitchen

If you and the girl gang have a severe case of the Monday blues, you’d be wise to head to Market Kitchen for one of the best deals on this list. Girls can enjoy free-flowing beverages from 7pm to 10pm without charge, alongside 50 per cent discount on mains.

Le Royal Meridien, Sheikh Khalifa Street, Mon from 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (02) 695 0515, marketkitchenabudhabi.com/offers

McGettigan’s

McGettigan’s Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi is now firmly established on the capital’s nightlife scene thanks to its collection of quality theme nights. And their Monday and Thursday McGett-together offer three free selected beverages when ordering a main dish from a menu of gastro pub grub, between 6pm and 11pm.

Dusit Thani, 925 Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street (Al Muroor Road), Mon and Thurs, 6pm to 11pm. @mcgettigansdusitauh

Tuesday

Ishtar

The fiesta-feminne continues at Ishtar, with ladies able to avail free-flow drinks when dining from 8pm onwards.

Yas Marina, Wednesdays, 8pm until 12pm. Tel: (0)50 402 2293, @ishtaryasmarina

Filini Garden

Every Tuesday, the oh-so-pretty Filini Garden serves up a top Abu Dhabi ladies’ night. For Dhs69 and from 5pm onwards, there’s three hours of unlimited sparkling for the ladies, plus a half price discount on all food items. It’s served up to the sounds of a live saxophonist and deck selection by DJ Nuff Said. And they’re not leaving the gents hanging either, there’s 40 per cent off bottles of spirits for all you Filini Gs.

⁣

Radisson Blu Hotel, Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Mon 5pm onwards, Tel: (02) 656 2000, @filinigarden

Glo

If you’re looking to give your Tuesday night a glow-up, why not pick Rosewood Abu Dhabi. The super chic hotel holds within it a neat little soiree gem, GLO, featuring in-spire-ing views of the Abu Dhabi skyline. On Tuesdays, girls get three free glasses of grape between 6pm and 9pm and 20 per cent off the food bill (after 9pm). A great way to start the night, but with vistas like this, it might be hard to leave.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Tuesday from 6pm. Tel: (02) 813 5550, rosewoodhotels.com

Stratos

All the single ladies, and the married ones, really ought to give this girl’s night a spin. In addition to pleasing vistas for the sistas, the rotating restaurant offers free flowing selected beverages with the purchase of a lounge or a la carte item from the menu from 8pm to 11pm every Tuesday. Further incentive to dine with your gal pals, there’s 20 per cent off lounge menu dishes and 50 per cent off the a la carte menu for ladies.

Stratos Abu Dhabi, Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi, 8pm to 11pm, Tues. Tel: (02) 695 0490, @stratosabudhabi

Wednesday

Penelope’s

Penelopes has made waves in Abu Dhabi ever since it swung open it’s doors. Ladies are in luck, with every Wednesday offering a complimentary bubbly tower and wine at the bar from 8pm to 11pm. Sip the night away on bubbles whilst basking in live jazz music by the legendary Isiako, or if you prefer to dine, enjoy four dishes and three signature cocktails or unlimited wine for only Dhs200. A total no-brainer.

Penelope’s, Yas Island, Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi, Wed Ladies’ night, 8pm to 11pm, complimentary bubbly and wine at bar, or four dishes and three cocktails for Dhs200. Tel: (0)50 204 2475, penelopes.ae

Tori No Su

Assemble your squad every Wednesday for free-flowing drinks and a platter of Japanese bites. There are two offers for this evening dedicated to the ladies, with those wishing to stay from 6.30pm to 8.30pm paying Dhs129, or if you’re in it for the long haul, Dhs199 for those who wish to stay from 6.30pm to 10.30pm.

Tori No Su, Conrad Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi, Wednesday, 6.30pm to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)2 811 5666, @torinosu.conradetihadtowers

Kai Abu Dhabi

Wednesdays are all about the ladies at Kai, the sleek party spot that brings the vibes to The Hub at WTC Mall, with three beverages and a food platter of Kai’s signature pan-Asian and Latin bites for Dhs99. It’s served up to the sounds of DJ Jack Sleiman, so be sure to bring your dancing shoes.

4th floor, The Hub, WTC Mall, Abu Dhabi, 6pm to late, Wednesdays, Dhs99. Tel: (056) 688 4045, kaiabudhabi.com

Ting Irie

Bringing Jamaican vibes to Mamsha Al Saadiyat is Ting Irie’s Abu Dhabi installment, Ting Irie Pon di Beach. On ‘Three Likkle Birds’ ladies’ night, it’s Dhs145 for a set menu of Jamaican flavours and unlimited selected beverages from 7pm to 12am.

Mamsha, Al Saadiyat – Abu Dhabi, 7pm onwards Weds. Tel: (02) 886 7786, tingirie.com

Diablito

This Latin hot spot pulling out all the stops for chicas checking in on Wednesdays. There’s a full five hours, yes FIVE HOURS of sparkling grape up for grabs between 6pm and 11pm with 50 per cent off select menu bites. The price? Dhs100.

Yas Marina, Wednesdays. 6pm to 11pm, Tel: (02) 565 1175, @diablitoyasmarina

Warehouse

Hand’s up if you love a mid-week ladies’ night? We bring great news, there’s a brilliant one at Pearl Rotana’s The Warehouse every Wednesday. Assemble the girls for two bites from the light bites menu & unlimited house beverages for 2 hours for Dhs110.

Warehouse Wine & Tapas, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre – Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, Weds 7pm onwards. Tel: (02) 307 5552, @thewarehouseabudhabi

Iris

This grand dame of the Abu Dhabi soiree-sphere has its own gal-thering special for Wednesday nights and its a big one. There are a pair of bottomless (select) beverage options to choose from, Dhs100 for four hours or Dhs150 for a full night’s sipping, from 8pm until 12am.

Yas Marina, Wednesdays. 8pm to 12am. Tel: (055) 160 5636, @irisyasisland

Stars N Bars

Each Wednesday, the stars align at this Yas entertainment veteran — for just Dhs79, ladies can lock-in five select bevvies, alongside a sharing platter. And if you’re still a bit peckish, there’s 20 per cent off the rest of the food menu. All this can be enjoyed from 5pm until late – the perfect opportunity for a sun downer or an after work drink.

Yas Marina, Wednesdays. 5pm until late. Tel: (02) 565 0101. @starsnbarsad

Thursday

Annex

This sophisticated terrace venue is a chic pick for after dark sorority fun. Enjoy marina views, a roaring fire pit, and free-flowing sips for two hours for Dhs100 and 30 per cent off the a la carte menu. Gents can join the party for Dhs150.

Annex, The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, every Wed from 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. @annexabudhabi

Asia Asia

Go Geisha is the name of Asia Asia Dubai’s ladies’ night, and it’s proved so popular that the brand have brought it to the UAE capital. On Thursdays, this sleek new Yas Bay spot offers a three-course menu and three free drinks for Dhs225. Grab your girls and get down to this prime spot.

Yas Bay, Yas Island, 6pm to 1am Tues. Tel: (02) 235 8663, abudhabi.asia-asia.com

La Carnita

Another firm favourite on the Yas Bay circuit is lively Mexican restaurant, La Carnita. Finished in burnt orange and decorated in vibrant graffiti, it’s an industrial chic setting that draws a crowd to its regular roster of events. Every Thursday it’s a fiesta for the senoritas from 8pm to 11pm, where you and your crew can perch up at the bar or bag a table in the restaurant and enjoy unlimited margaritas for three hours without spending a dirham.

La Carnita, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, 8pm to 11pm, Thursdays. Tel: (050) 185 8068, lacarnita.ae

SOLE Ristorante

Let your hair down this Thursday at this Italian-inspired venue, where all senoritas can indulge in free-flowing cocktails and house beverages alongside delicious Italian bites. Join the fun from 8pm until 11pm, for only Dhs199.

SOLE Ristorante, Conrad Abu Dhabi, Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi, Thur 8pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)2 811 5666, @sole.conradetihadtowers

Lock Stock & Barrell

Lock, Stock and Barrel has an almost unmatched pedigree for party-starting in the UAE. Which makes them the perfect candidate for a cheeky galsquad date. Their thirsty Thursday sesh that goes hardest of all – between 8pm and 11pm there is a bottomless glass policy on select beverages, for the soiree-ing sisters.

Yas Bay, Yas Island, Thurs 8pm to 11pm. @lockstockuae

Easy tiger

Girls can earn their stripes at this neon-trimmed rave cave. Tigerlicious Thursdays involve unlimited beverages (selected cocktails inclued) from 8pm and 11pm, all for the absolutely wild price of Dhs99. The party truly doesn’t stop at this venue, with DJ Ash taking all ladies’ song requests, so you can truly pop-lock and drop all night long.

Al Ain Palace Hotel Abu Dhabi, Thurs 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)26780522. outout.com

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha Bar

Yas Bay’s sophisticated new rooftop invites ladies to enjoy three free beverages every Thursday from 8pm to 11pm. And for those looking to enjoy some signature pan-Asian dishes, there’s 25 per cent off food too.

Yas Bay, Yas Island, 8pm to 11pm Thurs. Tel: (050) 601 1194, @thetrilogybybuddhabar

Friday

W Lounge

In the sleek surrounds of W Abu Dhabi’s decadent, jewel-hued W Lounge, ladies can wind into the weekend with Sipz and Glam ladies’ night on Fridays. Don your best partywear for an evening of dancing tunes, wow-worthy race track views and an epic drinks deal. When you buy one special drink from the ladies’ night menu, you’ll get free-flowing serves all night long. There’s also 20 per cent off dining for the ladies.

W Lounge, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Yas Marina Circuit, 6pm to 1am, Fridays. Tel: (0)2 656 0000, marriott.com

Stills Restaurant & Bar

Stills puts ladies first with its Friday ladies’ night, when groups of gal pals are treated to unlimited beverages from 8pm to 12am plus tapas and light bites for Dhs99. If the guys are coming along too, prices start at Dhs149 for the same package.

Crowne Plaza Yas Island, Yas Island, 8pm to 11pm Fri. Tel: (02) 656 3000. @stillsyasisland

Saturday

Ray’s Bar

Saturdays are for partying, and why not do it with you girl gang? Perch yourself at this chic bar from 8pm to 11pm, with free-flowing prosecco, select cocktails, wines, beers and a selected food platter for Dhs199. Alongside this ladies can enjoy 25 per cent off selected food items.

Ray’s Bar, Conrad Abu Dhabi, Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi, Sat 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 811 5666, hilton.com

Sunday

PJ O’Reilly’s

The PJ O’Reilly’s ladies’ night is dishing out some delightfully laidback craic, with five full hours of select beverages and bites every night between Sunday and Thursday, for just Dhs100. We suggest you take up a spot on the bar’s alfresco, food truck-strewn terrace space: drinks by starlight are always best.

PJ O’Reilly’s, Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa Street, Dhs100, Sun to Thu 5pm to 10pm. Tel: (02) 674 2020, marriott.com

Images: Provided/Facebook