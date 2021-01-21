And outbound…

Etihad has announced that it will restart its scheduled flights to and from Hamad Airport in Doha, Qatar next month.

Daily Abu Dhabi to Doha (and vice versa) services will resume on February 15, 2021 — making it a nice post-Valentine’s Day treat for the recently reconnected nations.

Qatar Airways confirmed it will be relaunching its service in and out of Abu Dhabi, as early as next Thursday, January 28, 2021

From the UAE

For the moment at least, only Qatari nationals and residents will be permitted to travel from the UAE to Doha. Visitors from the UAE will also need to quarantine for a period of one week, fill in an entry permit, and provide a negative PCR test regardless of status.

From Qatar

Qatari tourists are permitted to enter the UAE, and the nation is currently on Abu Dhabi’s green list of countries, so no quarantine required.

Indirect route

Flights between the countries have been suspended since 2017, after a diplomatic dispute caused a rift in relationships.

The signing of the Al Ula Declaration at the 41st summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council, was a formal statement of intent for the UAE and Qatar to restore full ties.

Speaking about the development, Martin Drew, Senior Vice President Global Sales & Cargo, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “With ties between the UAE and Qatar restored, the restarting of passenger services between the two capitals will once again support the growth of trade and tourism between the two nations.”

We strongly urge anybody travelling at this time to check the most up to date travel rules for the country they’re leaving and the destination they’re travelling to. A good place to start is our guide to travelling in and out of Abu Dhabi.

