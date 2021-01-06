The signing of the Al Ula Declaration is a historic moment for the GCC…

Leaders of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and Qatar came together this week at the 41st summit of Gulf Cooperation Council, and signed a historic accord that sets out the road map to ending diplomatic division in the region.

The Al Ula Declaration, named after the city in Saudi Arabia where the summit was held, was signed by representatives of the GCC states and marks the start of a new period of cooperation and unity in this corner of the Middle East.

The leaders and heads of delegations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) sign the Final Communique and Al-Ula Declaration.#GulfSummitInAlUla #SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/GvGtF91BCo — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) January 5, 2021

The Saudi Press Agency captured a quote from Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman on the occasion, stating: “This affirms the importance of the solidarity and stability in the Gulf, Arab and Islamic countries and strengthens the bonds of friendship and brotherhood among our countries and peoples in order to serve their aspirations.”

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s firm and continuous policy, future plans, and ambitious development vision (the Kingdom Vision 2030) prioritizes a unified and solid Gulf Cooperation Council”

“In addition to strengthening the Arab and Islamic cooperation in a way that serves the security, stability, and prosperity of our countries and the region.”

Qatari ruler Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in Saudi Arabia to a warm welcome, and for a summit that has ended a dispute ongoing since 2017.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told a post-event news conference: “What happened today is the turning of the page on all points of difference and a full return of diplomatic relations,”

The agreement between the nations is the start of a resumption of all relationships, including international travel (flights).

