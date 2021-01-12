Green means go (and come back)…

The fortnightly update to Abu Dhabi’s Green List is in and there are some new appearance for some GCC countries.

Which countries have been added to the Green List this week?

Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have all been added to the quarantine-free arrivals collection.

This news follows the recent Al Ula Declaration at the 41st summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council, where the UAE and other nations agreed to fully restore ties with Qatar.

Which countries have been removed from the Green List this week?

Whilst Australia, Greece, Greenland, Malaysia and Singapore have been removed.

As part of a system set up in December 2020, Green List countries, regions, and territories are those destinations deemed safe enough (by Abu Dhabi authorities) to accept inbound international passengers from, without requiring them to quarantine.

Or, more accurately, a quarantine period lasting only as long as receiving a negative result from the PCR test administerred at Abu Dhabi Airport.

People arriving from destinations not on the Green List, are obliged to quarantine for 10 days regardless of their PCR result.

Rules for all international arrivals

PCR tests will still have to be taken by all international travellers on arrival, on day six and day 12 for everyone staying these durations.

So, as of January 12, what’s the full list of Green countries, regions, and territories?

Currently, this list is limited to the following destinations, published on the visitabudhabi.ae website.

Brunei

China

Hong Kong (SAR)

Isle of Man

Kuwait

Macao (SAR)

Mauritius

Mongolia

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Oman

Qatar

Sao Tome and Principe

Saudi Arabia

St. Kitts and Nevis

Taipei

Thailand

Tourists, Abu Dhabi residents and UAE nationals arriving from these countries will only have to quarantine for as long as it takes to get a negative result from the arrival PCR test.

For more infirmation on obtaining visas and other entry requirements, consult our guide to travelling in and out of the emirate.

Images: Etihad