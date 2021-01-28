Sponsored: Staycations are the new vacations…

In a world where international travel is more scarce than ever, there’s never been a better time to explore the wonders of the UAE. Replace your usual vacation with a fantastic glamping staycation at Ras Al Khaimah’s Longbeach Campground and let the good times roll.

Get back to nature at this lovely campsite which, as the name suggests, is right on the beach. There are so many accommodation options from camping on the beach to huge safari tents, glamping pods and even a new luxury sunset terrace suite.

For the most authentic camping experience opt for the Authentic Deluxe package, priced from Dhs249 for the night. Family sized Authentic tents are also available.

Whether you’re visiting with little ones or enjoying a few nights away with your friends, there’s plenty to keep you occupied, from water sports including kayaking or paddle boarding to other activities such as sunrise yoga, a trip to the on-site spa or even pottery or stitching.

For the little ones, there’s a dedicated kids’ club or fun games such as kite flying, egg hunting, giant jenga, tug of war, sack race, hula hoop, surf gladiator, kangoo jumping and beach volleyball. There’s even a floating theatre packed with cushy bean bags for watching movies under the stars.

In between activities you can visit Longbeach Campground’s very own pool and when you’re hungry, check out the cute open-aired lunch area. Breakfast and dinner is served up al fresco on the beach with a range of live cooking stations catering to everyone’s tastes.

Choose from the Authentic Deluxe, Authentic Family Tent, Safari Suite, Panoramic Dome and Sunset Terrace Suite. Pack your bags and take it back to basics (well, not that basic).

Longbeach Campground, King Faisal Street, Al Nadiyah, Ras Al Khaimah, from Dhs249 per night. Tel: (800) 5700. binmajid.com/hotels/longbeach

Images: Provided