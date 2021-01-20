Staycations are the new vacations…

It’s 2021 and staycations are definitely more of a thing now than ever. One fantastic UAE spot is the Longbeach Campground in Ras Al Khaimah, offering everything from camping to glamping experiences. Now though, you can go extra luxe, as the popular site now has an exclusive sunset terrace.

The sunset terrace area is the only one of its kind at the campground. You’ll get your own private wooden glamping pod, complete with a double bed and luxe bathroom, fitted out with chrome furnishings, plus a cool seating pod, hammock and even a private hot tub, to use at your leisure.

There’s a private terrace on the roof of the glamping pod, so sit back and relax to take in some stunning sunset sea views. It’s even got sun beds, so if you don’t feel like making the trip to the beach, you can catch some rays right here, before heading off to enjoy some amazing activities.

If that wasn’t enough, you’ll also get shisha, 10 minutes on a jet ski and a sparkling wine for two. It’s priced at Dhs2,199 for two adults and one child below six years old.

The campground is perfect for the whole family, with accommodation ranging from traditional camping in tents on the beach, to khaki-coloured safari tents or luxury panoramic glamping pods, the latter of which have their own private deck and jacuzzi.

Activities are aplenty. For the little ones, there’s a dedicated kids’ club or fun games such as kite flying, egg hunting, giant jenga, tug of war, sack race, hula hoop, surf gladiator, plus beach volleyball and more. Water sports include kayaking or paddle boarding. Other activities include sunrise yoga, a trip to the on-site spa or even pottery or stitching.

Breakfast and dinner is served up al fresco on the beach with a range of live cooking stations catering to everyone’s tastes. Following that, head to the Floating Theatre, which sits out on decking above the sea water. By day, it will be a lounge with a live DJ, and by night a cool outdoor theatre.

Longbeach Campground, King Faisal Street, Al Nadiyah, Ras Al Khaimah, sunset terrace from Dhs,199 Tel: (800) 5700. binmajid.com/hotels/longbeach

Images: Provided