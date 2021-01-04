Keep your eyes on the screens…

For those who don’t remember Dubai’s Stock Exchange bar (which sadly closed down a few years ago), it was a place where the drink prices would fluctuate throughout the night. And you’d have to follow along on the screens to choose when to purchase one.

Now the concept has resurfaced, this time with a ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ theme. McGettigan’s DWTC is launching a weekly brunch called ‘Wall Street Exchange’, running every Friday from January 8, between 2pm and 5pm.

For Dhs299, guests will have access to the party brunch with free-flowing house drinks. They’ll also receive credits to put towards premium drinks, which will be running in stocks on the screens around the venue.

Additional credits are priced at Dhs50, with the chance to purchase sharing cocktails, and win prizes including brunches, drinks and cash.

McGettigan’s have also announced the launch of two more new brunches, one at Madinat and the other in JLT. Launching on Friday January 8, the ‘Live n Loud’ brunch at McGettigan’s JLT will see live music from multiple artists playing in different spots around the venue.

Priced at Dhs249, you’ll enjoy three hours of free-flowing food and drinks between 1pm and 4pm. Throughout January, guests will also get the chance to extend their package for another hour for just Dhs20.20.

At Souk Madinat, things are a little more relaxed – the ‘Laid Back Brunch’, set amongst the calming waterways every weekend. On Fridays it runs from 1pm to 4pm and Saturdays it’s from 2pm to 5pm, both for Dhs299.

The elevated brunch menu, consists of Thai style mussels, mushroom and Boursin stuffed chicken breast and duck Caesar salad. You’ll also find live music throughout the afternoon and live sports on screens inside.

mcgettigans.com/brunch