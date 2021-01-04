The Dubai food scene is bouncing back…

New year, new slew of restaurants, as Dubai’s hospitality industry continues to flourish. To keep your finger firmly on the pulse of the city’s food scene, here are nine new restaurants and bars in Dubai that you need to check out.

Brunch & Cake by the Sea

Cameras at the ready – one of Dubai’s most Instagrammable cafes has just opened a second venue. Dubbed Brunch & Cake by the Sea, the new iteration at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, delivers its signature blend of dreamy interiors and eye-popping dishes.

Brunch & Cake by the Sea, East Wing, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Sun to Wed 8am to 10pm, Thu to Sat 8am to 10.30pm. @brunchandcakeuae

Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori

We’ve been wondering where chef Akmal Anuar (of 3 Fils fame) would pop up next – and now we have to wonder no more, with the news that he’s heading up the kitchen at brand-spanking Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori. Located in the Galleria Mall on Al Wasl Road, Goldfish promises contemporary Japanese flavours in a casual setting. Stay tuned for our full review…

Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori, The Galleria Mall, Al Wasl Rd, daily noon to midnight. @goldfishdubai

Lola Taberna

A brand-new Spanish eatery has opened its doors in Tryp by Wyndham, Barsha Heights. Taking the space formerly occupied by Barbary Deli & Cocktail Club, Lola Taberna Española is a lively day-to-night restaurant, offering authentic Spanish cuisine.

Lola Taberna Española, Tryp by Wyndham, Barsha Heights, Sun toThur 5pm to 1am, Fri & Sat 1pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 247 6688. @lolataberna

CZN Burak

You know when Sheikh Hamdan is one of the first diners through the door, the crowds will follow. CZN Burak has been filled to bursting since the namesake restaurant of Turkish TikTok sensation/chef Burak Ozdemir first opened, dishing out Turkish-Middle Eastern cuisine and bespoke breads. Keep an eye out for our full review.

CZN Burak, Boulevard Point, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, no reservations, daily, noon to 3am. @cznburakdubai.

The Fabrique

Snag fans will be no strangers to the gourmet offerings from Sausage Fabrique, who’ve been slinging their sausages at pop-ups and markets across Dubai. They’ve now found a permanent home in JLT, launching a chic butchery-deli, with on-site dining for devouring their legendary hot dogs. Don’t miss the Korean-inspired ‘dog loaded with bulgogi beef and caramelised onions, or the spicy Italian packed with peppers, mozzarella and pesto mayo. While you’re there, pick up house-cured meats, sausages and imported cheeses to go.

The Fabrique Butchery & Deli, Cluster F, HDS Tower, JLT, Sat to Wed 11am to 11pm, Thu and Fri 11am to 12am. Tel: (0)58 584 4057. Visit: @sausagefabrique

Aiza

On the hunt for a new restaurant with a great view? If you’re a fan of authentic Greek-Mediterranean food, we’ve got just the place for you. Aiza has just opened at The Pointe, on Palm Jumeirah, with a breezy Aegean aesthetic and a crowd-pleasing menu of grilled seafood and souvlaki.

Aiza, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, @aiza_dubai

Soho Beer Garden

Opening just before Christmas in Meydan, adjacent to Soho Garden, Soho Beer Garden combines a British-style pub with a relaxed outdoor beer garden. There are big screens for sports, a stage for live entertainment, craft beers and gastropub classics on the menu.

Soho Beer Garden, Meydan, daily 12pm to 3am. @sohogardendxb

Tipsy Lion

Catch up with mates at this new Brit-style pub, which boasts an open-air beer garden on the rooftop of Sofitel Dubai Downtown. There’s a hefty menu of ribs, burgers and bar snacks (including loads of vegan alternatives), games of pool, and live music.

Tipsy Lion, Rooftop, Sofitel Dubai Downtown, Sun to Thu 5pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 1pm to 2am. @tipsyliondubai

Bla Bla

There’s nothing shy or retiring about this mammoth new beach club and bar in JBR, set to open soon. With a whopping 18 bars under one roof, a giant slide to take you from the first to the ground floor, and a stunning pool, this is one drinking destination that will demand your attention.

Bla Bla, The Beach opposite JBR, Dubai, opening soon… @blablabeachclub