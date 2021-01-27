It’s just Dhs150 and you get the full wodge back on f&b credit…

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island is now back open to the public after serving as the plush barracks for UFC’s best and brightest.

And their weekly promotions are strong contenders for the Abu Dhabi heavyweight entertainment belt.

Dips and sips

Flop into the poolside daycation deal ‘Daydream at Wet Deck’ at just Dhs150 per adult and you get the full amount back to drop on food and drinks.

Relax in sublime supine between 8am to 8pm, with a Wet Deck welcome pack that includes a bottle of water, ice lollies and access to those luxurious purple cushion loungers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island (@wabudhabi)

One note before you pack the day bag, in alignment with government guidelines, you’ll need to bring your own towels.

Enjoy daily between Sundays and Fridays, because Saturdays are reserved for…

Soak it up Saturdays

Girls can pair their poolside lounging with three hours of free-flowing frozen blended beverages, bubbles and house drinks for just Dhs145. Or it’s Dhs199 if you’re one of the boys.

The setlist is supplied by one of the hardest wokring, hardest hitting DJs in the capital, Cliff Townley.

Soak it up Saturdays take place midday to 5pm at Wetdeck, starting this weekend.

If you find yourself at a loose end in Thursday, one of the Hotel’s other venues has a free-flow deal you should know about. From 6pm to 9pm get unlimited sips from Garage’s tap collection for just Dhs111. Tap us in.

W Lounge, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island. Tel: (02) 656 0000, @WAbuDhabi

Images: Provided