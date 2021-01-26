Australia, Singapore and more also added to the safe list…

Perhaps the biggest development of the new batch of countries that have been added to Abu Dhabi’s Green List, is that passengers from the Maldives have now been cleared for quarantine free entry to the capital.

With the fact that there’s no current requirement for quarantine on arrival in the Maldives, that means round trips to the paradise Indian Ocean islands can be made without movement restricting lockdown either side of the escapade.

No self-isolation Atol

Just a direct four and a half hour flight hour away from the capital, the patchwork of idyllic pin-prick atols and their ultra luxe hotels, have long been a popular vacation destination for the UAE’s nationals and residents.

And for those considering making the trip in the next month or so, return economy fares on Etihad Airways are currently priced at around the Dhs3,405 mark.

Maldives entry requirements