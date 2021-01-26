Abu Dhabi residents can now make quarantine free trips to the Maldives
Australia, Singapore and more also added to the safe list…
Perhaps the biggest development of the new batch of countries that have been added to Abu Dhabi’s Green List, is that passengers from the Maldives have now been cleared for quarantine free entry to the capital.
With the fact that there’s no current requirement for quarantine on arrival in the Maldives, that means round trips to the paradise Indian Ocean islands can be made without movement restricting lockdown either side of the escapade.
No self-isolation Atol
Just a direct four and a half hour flight hour away from the capital, the patchwork of idyllic pin-prick atols and their ultra luxe hotels, have long been a popular vacation destination for the UAE’s nationals and residents.
And for those considering making the trip in the next month or so, return economy fares on Etihad Airways are currently priced at around the Dhs3,405 mark.
Maldives entry requirements
All arrivals (other than Maldives citizens) must present a negative PCR test result carried out within 96 hours prior to departure.
These results must also be attached to the Traveler Health Declaration form which should be submitted online within 24 hours of arrival.
All passengers are required to have a health check on arrival.
Arriving back in the UAE
Because the Maldives is on the Abu Dhabi Green List, returning passengers will only have to isolate for as long as it takes to receive a negative result from the PCR test administered on arrival into Abu Dhabi Airport.
Further PCR tests must also be taken on day four and day eight after arrival. There are slightly different rules for those vaccinated passengers with active exemptions.
It’s not easy being green
Other countries to be added to the list, include Australia, the Falkland Islands, Greenland and Singapore, but these nations still have quarantine on arrival requirements for UAE travellers.
You can find the full up to date list on the visitabudhabi.ae website.
