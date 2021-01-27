Let’s get this party started…

Fancy turning on, tuning in and blissing out to our playlist of fun stuff? Your weekend would be a lot cooler if you did.

Thursday, January 28

Gourmet bites that don’t Costa lot

Locally-based celeb Chef, Mohammad Orfali and his popular Fatafeat brand have joined forces with coffee connoisseurs, Costa. Providing six new menu items, that are more than the usual ‘quick snack before I head into that meeting’ coffee shop fare. Fatafeat items now on sale in Costa include the harissa beef moussaka; vegan Moroccan salad; spiced beef kofta; grilled halloumi and zaatar panini; slow roast lamb sourdough baguette and ashta kunafa.

Dhs20 to 28. Available across all UAE stores. Delivery via Talabat, Zomato, Deliveroo, and Careem.

Friday, January 29

Full Circle breakfast

Circle cafe launches the reboot of its Dhs65 (Dhs35 for kids) all-you-can-eat breakfast on Friday and it’s a full 360º of all our fave morning munchies. The 25-diverse-dish collection includes breakfast bagels, croque madame, pancakes, English breakfast, eggs benedict, Asian chicksilog, PB&B toast and huevos rancheros. It also includes a cup of tea or coffe (or juice for the little ones).

Saadiyat Island: (056) 315 8050, Al Raha Gardens: (052) 102 6334⁠, and Mangrove Village: (052) 102 6335⁠, weekdays 8pm to midday, weekends 8am to 4pm, Dhs65 for adults, Dhs35 for kids. @circlecafe

A notoriously B.I.G. brunch

The popular multi-kitchen B.I.G. brunch at Garage, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island returns to the circuit this weekend. Garage is the high-concept eatery at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island. It features five distinct zones each with their own culinary focus. It’s like having brunch from five different restaurants simultaneously, and that’s some gastroNOMSs we can get down with. With Asian options, Levantine, meat feasts, mezza, Japanese-Perurvian and cake, all your cravings are catered for. There’s also a tap wall with 11 self-serve signature beverages.

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, every Fri after Jan 29 from 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs279 soft, Dhs379 house and Dhs499 bubbles. Tel: (02) 656 0000, @wabudhabi

When Seven becomes one

Fitness hub Seven Wellness Centre turns one this weekend and they’re dishing out all the presents (shhh, we know it’s supposed to be the other way round). Complimentary activities include a Baby Massage Workshop for new mums, yoga, Zumba, sound healing and more. There’s also discounts on spa treatments, cafe orders, class packages and 50 per cent off annual membership (until Jan 31).

Marina Bay, Al Reem, 8am to 9pm. Tel: (054) 407 5405, sevenwellness.ae

Make mine a double

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi (@crowneplazaabudhabi)

The Duplex Brunch at Cho Gao, Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi has got a whole lot of Asian flavour with a pretty humble price tag. Enjoy sharing plates of salad, sushi, signature main course, desserts and more.

Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi, Downtown, Fri midday to 4pm, Dhs195 soft, Dhs265 house. Tel: (02) 616 6149, @crowneplazaabudhabi

Saturday, January 30

Ware the art is

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WAREHOUSE421 (@warehouse421)

This homegrown arts centre seeks to unearth and nurture local and regional talent. Right now you can catch ‘Hyphenated Spaces: “The Cup and The Saucer” Reinterpreted’ — a multi-artist visual dissection of the nature of individualism, unity, and separation. And fresh off the canvas pressing, from this Saturday: ‘Mina Zayed: Reflections on Past Futures’ and ‘Float: Stephanie Comilang’. The former deals with the aesthetics of a neighbourhood that, despite ongoing modernisation projects, retains enduring, nostalgic aesthetics. The latter is dedicated to two films by Stephanie Comilang, both of which follow the complex lives of Filipino expat workers.

Warehouse421, Abu Dhabi, Mina Zayed, free to visit (although you’ll need to book), Tue to Sun 10am to 8pm (closed Monday). Tel: (02) 6768 803, @warehouse421

Ware the ladies are

Hand’s up if you love a Saturday ladies’ night? We bring great news, there’s a massive one (4pm till closing) at Pearl Rotana’s The Warehouse. You can cash-in your feminine wiles for a full 50 per cent off your bar bill, food and drink. Squad leader, it’s time, assemble the gang.

Warehouse Wine & Tapas, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre – Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, 4pm until 1am. Tel: (02) 307 5552, @thewarehouseabudhabi

Dramatically healthier dining

Teatro’s special limited time only Go Healthy menu includes vegan and lactose free options, there’s vegan grape pairing available, vegan blended beverages, even vegan desserts. Dig into dishes such as baked sushi, whole wheat pizza, grilled organic salmon, vegan pasta and more, prepared with locally sourced ingredients.

Teatro, Park Rotana, Park Rotana Complex Road, near Khalifa Park, open 6pm to 1am daily. Tel: (02) 657 3317, @parkrotana

Images: Getty/Provided